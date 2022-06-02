Hidden History: I.B. Perrine's peaches and a grocery store empire

There was nothing unusual about the day the son of a Baptist preacher purchased a freight car load of peaches from I.B. Perrine’s Blue Lake Ranch.

It was a normal business transaction; Perrine offered the man — one of American Falls grocer Samuel M. Skaggs’ four sons — a significant discount on the peaches if he agreed to buy every peach in the railcar.

The son, Samuel Onlie Skaggs, aka “L.S.” Skaggs, was familiar with buying in bulk. His father, the Rev. S.M. Skaggs, used bulk purchases to save shipping costs, which, in 1915, allowed him to pass the savings on to his customers.

L.S. Skaggs found himself owning a train car full of delicate Blue Lakes peaches when the weather turned hot, H.J. Kingsbury wrote in his book “Bucking the Tide.” Fearing the peaches would go bad before he could sell them, L.S. Skaggs printed and mailed out large fliers to every resident within miles of his stores asking bottom-dollar prices for the fruit.

He sold out.

The younger Skaggs began to invest in discount promotions, saved his profits and opened more grocery stores with his three brothers. The Skaggs stores eventually covered the Pacific Northwest by 1924, with more than 400 Skaggs United grocery stores and more than 50 Skaggs Cash & Carry stores. The family also owned the Six S Ranch in Declo and other chain stores such as PayLess Drug Store, Thrifty Payless Store and Rite-Aid.

Some of the stores merged with a California chain to form Safeway.

In 1938, Safeway district manager Joe Albertson and L.S. Skaggs formed a Boise partnership to open the first Albertsons store.

L.S. Skaggs died in 1950 and his son L.S. “Sam” Skaggs Jr. took over PayLess Drug Stores.

The Rev. Samuel M. Skaggs’ original store is now beneath the American Falls Reservoir.

