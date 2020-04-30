Hidden History: I.B. Perrine vs. the beaver

The Perrine Coulee now carries the tailings of the Twin Falls Canal Co.’s irrigation water that runs through the city of Twin Falls.

Perrine built up a lucrative business in the canyon but not without incident.

A beaver surprised Perrine one evening, according to the Twin Falls Weekly News. He saw the beaver swimming in the lower lake but was more intrigued by his guest than annoyed.

Then the beaver built a dam in Perrine’s irrigation ditch, blocking the water from reaching the orchards.

Perrine admired the beaver’s dam-building skill, he told the Twin Falls Weekly years later.

Every time Perrine tore down a dam, the beaver would rebuild it — bigger and better — by the next morning.

Then he realized the potential enormity of his problem. A perpetual water source plus thousands of trees could keep a beaver and an orchard man very busy undoing each other’s work.

So, “much to his regret, (Perrine) loaded his shot gun with fine bird shot and laid in wait for the dam builder,” wrote the Weekly News.

Perrine peppered the beaver with shot, and it was never seen again.

Perrine went on to take the gold medal for fruit in 1900 at the Paris World’s Fair and again in 1905 at the Lewis and Clark Exposition in Portland, Oregon.

Mychel Matthews reports on history and rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

