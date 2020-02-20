With an average of 9,000 prisoners at any one time, the Minidoka War Relocation Center was the third largest “town” in Idaho during its World War II operation. It housed thousands of Japanese Americans on the West Coast who were rounded up by the U.S. War Authority after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.
The War Authority wanted to establish a post office at the camp, so the agency was required to come up with a name for the city, which had schools, a hospital and a fire department among the guard towers. “Minidoka” was already taken by a tiny town 35 miles east of the camp. And “Jerome” had been taken twice — first, by the Jerome County seat, and second, by another relocation camp in Arkansas.
So the federal agency looked in Idaho’s history books and found a story about the Astorian’s 1811 expedition — led through Idaho by Wilson Price Hunt — and decided “Hunt” had a ring to it.
So the town of Hunt, Idaho, was born. The area is still known as Hunt, 75 years after the camp closed.
Below are a few more little-known facts about the Minidoka camp:
- The camp was one of 10 WWII relocation camps in the U.S. The other nine were at Tule Lake and Manzanar in California, Topaz in Utah, Heart Mountain in Wyoming, Granada in Colorado, Poston and Phoenix, Arizona, and Rohwer and Jerome in Arkansas.
- Only Japanese descendants from the West Coast were incarcerated at the camp. There were fewer fears about the Japanese east of the coast and locals of Japanese descent were not “excluded” from their homes in Idaho.
- Morrison-Knudsen Corp. began to construct more than 600 tarpaper buildings on in 1942 but had not finished by the time busloads of Japanese Americans arrived. The residents were tasked with finishing the construction of their own prison.
- A total of about 13,000 people lived at the camp between 1942 and 1945. Half of those were children.
- In 1943, nearly 2,500 residents of the camp worked outside the camp, providing labor to agricultural producers in the valley.
- More than 1,000 Nisei men and women (the American-born children of Japanese immigrants) from the camp were drafted or volunteered for service in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and other branches of the Army. Seventy-three died fighting for the United States.
At the war’s end, the newly freed were given $25 and a one-way ticket out of the camp.
