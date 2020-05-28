Hidden History: How Vinyard Lake became Vineyard Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite its name, Vineyard Lake has never had grape vines growing around it.

The spring-fed lake in the Snake River Canyon was named for the Vinyard family, whose descendants still own ground north of the canyon, some 7 miles west of Eden. David Ehlers grew up near the lake and still farms land owned by several generations of his family.

“Both the Ehlers and the Vinyards have been here since the early 1920s,” Ehler said.

So how did the lake, named for the Vinyard family, become Vineyard Lake?

All names of geographic features on federal land must pass rules set by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. Vineyard Lake is on federal ground owned by the Bureau of Land Management.

“Vinyard” is considered a variant spelling of Vineyard, according to the board, which was created in 1890. The spelling was standardized to “Vineyard” under the board’s rules.

The federal rules, however, do not affect the spelling of Vinyard Road — easily seen on a nearby Interstate 84 overpass — which is not on federal ground.