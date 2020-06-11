Hidden History: How do you pronounce 'Jarbidge'?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: This column ran Sept. 6, 2018, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

More folks are pronouncing the name correctly now that Jarbidge, Nevada, is in the news more often.

For decades, many have mispronounced Jarbidge using two Rs, saying “Jarbridge.”

It’s likely these people have never been to the living ghost town less than 10 miles south of Idaho’s southern border. Perhaps seeing the name in print — with only one R — fosters the correct pronunciation.

But who is to say how Jarbidge is supposed to be pronounced, considering there is no R in the original name, a Shoshoni word for devil.

In a Nevada history column, Howard Hickson explains the name’s metamorphosis from “Tsawhawbitts” to “Jahabich,” then finally to the “Jarbidge,” a name he calls “a corrupted moniker.”

When Tsawhawbitts (Tuh saw haw bits), an evil giant who guarded gold deposits in the Humbolt Mountains, “caught someone in his canyon he promptly picked them up, put them in a large basket, and took them to his camp, where he ate them,” Hickson wrote. “When gold was discovered in the canyon in 1909 the camp should have been called Tsawhawbitts but some called it Jahabich.