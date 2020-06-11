Hidden History: How do you pronounce 'Jarbidge'?

Editor’s note: This column ran Sept. 6, 2018, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
More folks are pronouncing the name correctly now that Jarbidge, Nevada, is in the news more often.
For decades, many have mispronounced Jarbidge using two Rs, saying “Jarbridge.”
It’s likely these people have never been to the living ghost town less than 10 miles south of Idaho’s southern border. Perhaps seeing the name in print — with only one R — fosters the correct pronunciation.
But who is to say how Jarbidge is supposed to be pronounced, considering there is no R in the original name, a Shoshoni word for devil.
In a Nevada history column, Howard Hickson explains the name’s metamorphosis from “Tsawhawbitts” to “Jahabich,” then finally to the “Jarbidge,” a name he calls “a corrupted moniker.”
When Tsawhawbitts (Tuh saw haw bits), an evil giant who guarded gold deposits in the Humbolt Mountains, “caught someone in his canyon he promptly picked them up, put them in a large basket, and took them to his camp, where he ate them,” Hickson wrote. “When gold was discovered in the canyon in 1909 the camp should have been called Tsawhawbitts but some called it Jahabich.
“Then the garbled name Jarbidge was officially hung on the place and it stuck although there are those who say Jarbridge which is not correct,” Hickson wrote. “The name has no meaning.”
Other stories detailing the existence of an evil giant in Jarbidge Canyon can also be found in Nez Perce legends.
Author Donald Mathias says in his book “A Place Called Jarbidge” that the name comes from the evil giant “Johrbitch,” named by Shoshoni-Paiutes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, which straddles the Nevada-Idaho border. Mathias’ version of the story says Johrbitch stands 30 feet tall and used glue made from the thigh bones of captured Indians to catch his human meals.
The 1909 gold rush in Jarbidge Canyon in the Humbolt National Forest brought some 2,000 miners into the tent town by 1911, according to the U.S. Census. But mining equipment was soon salvaged for war efforts during the First World War. The mines closed down in the early 1930s but have recently seen a resurgence of activity.
Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.
