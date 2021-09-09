Hidden History: Horse thieves and escaped bears at Devil's Corral

Editor’s note: A version of this feature ran April 24, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. It has since been updated with more information.
Lions and tigers and bears. Oh my.
No one knows who named Devil’s Corral, a rugged canyon area on the north side of the Snake River Canyon between the Twin Falls and Shoshone Falls. But the name appears on an 1879 U.S. Corps of Engineers map.
The area was well known as a hangout for horse thieves who roamed southern Idaho in the 1870s and 1880s.
In 1890 and again in 1947, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Board on Geographic Names ordered nonconforming spellings of geographic features — such as Devil’s Corral — changed in order to maintain uniform name usage throughout all federal lands. A common change was the deletion of apostrophes; Pike’s Peak in Colorado became Pikes Peak and the federal portion of Devil’s Corral, owned by the Bureau of Land Management, became Devils Corral.
But the lower “corral” area, which has been in private hands for generations, was exempt from the name change and has remained “Devil’s Corral” from the start.
In 1907, Alpha Kinsey bought Devil’s Corral from the Mabbutt family of Jerome County, then filed a homestead claim on adjacent property.
Kinsey and his brother, Harry, moved their families to the corral and opened a wildlife park. Promotional material claimed the park held “circus animals.”
Kinsey purchased a small herd of deer for the park, followed by a couple of bears and a pair of blue herons. He hoped to add mountain sheep and goats to the park. In 1917, Kinsey started a fish hatchery at the corral.
The Kinseys eventually abandoned the wild animal park because the animals kept escaping.
One of the escaped bears was found in a grain field on the south side of the canyon. The tame bear was dragging a chain, according to a newspaper account. An Eden family adopted the bear, but after a time, had the bear butchered.
The fate of the second bear and other animals is not known.
Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.