Hidden History: Heavy traffic brings 'blinker' lights to Twin Falls streets (copy)

Editor’s note: This column ran Dec. 20, 2018, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

In the early 1940s, traffic got so heavy in and around Twin Falls that Police and Fire Commissioner O.H. Coleman asked the City Council to install a blinking yellow light at Addison Avenue and Locust Street.

Coleman told the council that westbound motorists were “barging in” on Addison Avenue East at speeds of up to 55 mph before “they take their foot off the gas as they pass the city limits,” the Idaho Evening Times reported in 1941. Incoming motorists were still speeding as they entered the school block at Elm Street, just a block from the stop sign at Blue Lakes Boulevard.

After discussing several dangerous intersections, the council gave Coleman the go-ahead. The “blinker” light — to be accompanied by a speed limit sign — was to operate day and night.

Traffic on Truck Lane — Fourth Avenue West — was heavy, making its intersection with Shoshone Street hazardous, Coleman told the council. Councilman Truman Greenhalgh suggested a red and yellow blinker light at the intersection, forcing traffic on Shoshone Street to come to a full stop at Truck Lane.