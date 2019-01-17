Time Magazine described Harry Morrison, Idaho’s river-tamer and mountain-mover, as “the man who had done more than anyone else to change the face of the earth.”
The weekly magazine featured the co-founder of engineering giant Morrison-Knudsen Co. in its May 3, 1954, issue, and sent the image of Morrison across the globe.
Morrison got his start in 1904 working on the Minidoka Dam project near Rupert. A few years later, Morrison met Hans Knudsen while working for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on the Boise River Diversion Dam project.
The partnership of Morrison and Knudsen began in 1912 with $600 in cash, a few wheelbarrows, shovels and horses, and ended with Knudsen’s death in 1943.
Morrison continued to build the construction company into one of the largest in the world. The company earned $1 million in 1920, $10 million in 1940 and $100 million in 1948. M-K took on such behemoth projects as the Hoover Dam, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the Alaska Pipeline.
“A man’s worth,” Morrison once said, “is counted in the things he creates for the betterment of his fellowmen.”
He died in 1971 at 86 years old.
“Mr. Morrison had little social life,” wrote the New York Times at his death.
“Once in a while, among friends, he would take a social drink and play a guitar. One friend once said he never heard Mr. Morrison crack a joke.
“Another friend added, ‘And I’ve never heard anybody crack a joke about Harry Morrison.’”
Morrison-Knudsen Co. started losing money after taking bad risks in the 1990s and M-K sold out to Washington Group in 1996 for a reported $380 million.
