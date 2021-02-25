Hidden History: 'Harry Barry ain’t mad at nobody.'

Twice in the late 1920s, Barry took the Buhl High School girls’ basketball team all the way to the national championship, each time missing the win by just two points.

Barry’s ambition wouldn’t be contained at school, even during the Great Depression. He refused to give up after his first business failed and by the mid-1930s, he owned real estate and insurance businesses, an ice cream parlor and the Buhl Herald, all while continuing to teach.

In 1936, Barry decided to enter politics, much to the dismay of his wife.

His father had been a Republican, “so it was only natural that he should be a Democrat,” his biography says.

Barry served in the Idaho State House of Representatives, then ran for lieutenant governor in 1940. If he failed to be elected, Barry promised Harriet that he would retire from politics.

Barry lost the election and, in 1941, moved his family to Twin Falls.

The following year, Barry bought a service station and hardware store on Addison Avenue West and later bought a lumber company across the street. He also invested in a young block manufacturing plant in Jerome called Cinder Products Co.