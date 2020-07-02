Hidden History: Harmon Park was a gift to the community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: This column first ran March 27, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

William E. Harmon was a self-made real estate magnate, born in Lebanon, Ohio, in 1862.

Harmon started his fortune by buying blocks of Cincinnati property to subdivide and sell to potential homeowners. He sold the building lots for a tiny down payment — $1 — followed by monthly installments.

His idea revolutionized real estate marketing by making the dream of homeownership achievable for average families.

Harmon is best known for his philanthropic efforts, especially his endowments promoting artistic and scientific achievements in the African-American community.

He believed that all a person needed was a small gift and a bit of encouragement. Some of these gifts came in the form of checks signed by “Jedidiah Tingle,” the name of Harmon’s great-grandfather.

A letter accompanied the checks, explaining that the money was sent “to bring smiles and tender thoughts to the great in heart in high and low places, to comfort and cheer those who do exceptional things, or (who) suffer.”

Harmon’s identity as the donor was not disclosed until after his death in 1928.