Hidden History: Harmon Park was a gift to the community

Editor’s note: This column first ran March 27, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
William E. Harmon was a self-made real estate magnate, born in Lebanon, Ohio, in 1862.
Harmon started his fortune by buying blocks of Cincinnati property to subdivide and sell to potential homeowners. He sold the building lots for a tiny down payment — $1 — followed by monthly installments.
His idea revolutionized real estate marketing by making the dream of homeownership achievable for average families.
Harmon is best known for his philanthropic efforts, especially his endowments promoting artistic and scientific achievements in the African-American community.
He believed that all a person needed was a small gift and a bit of encouragement. Some of these gifts came in the form of checks signed by “Jedidiah Tingle,” the name of Harmon’s great-grandfather.
A letter accompanied the checks, explaining that the money was sent “to bring smiles and tender thoughts to the great in heart in high and low places, to comfort and cheer those who do exceptional things, or (who) suffer.”
Harmon’s identity as the donor was not disclosed until after his death in 1928.
In 1922, he created the Harmon Foundation to carry out his humanitarian efforts. In 1924, the foundation granted money to 100 small towns across the country to purchase land for community parks.
The young town of Twin Falls received $2,000 from the foundation that year to build a Harmon Park at Elizabeth Boulevard and Locust Street.
Numerous civic organizations raised money for a swimming pool at Harmon Park. The pool was constructed in the 1930s with local labor provided by the federal Works Projects Administration.
The Junior Chamber of Commerce — or Jaycees — in 1939 built a baseball park, Jaycee Field, north of the pool.
The swimming pool closed in 1948, and a new pool was built in 1949 to the east of the old pool — where the Twin Falls skateboard park is today.
Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.
