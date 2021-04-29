Hidden History: Happy Holly brings big names to town

Editor’s note: This column first ran March 14, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

More than 70 years ago, a young man came to town who was bound for stardom. And with him came a steady stream of national celebrities.

Local radio and television personality Holland Lynn Houfburg — better known as “Happy Holly” — brought to town dozens of the biggest names in country and western music during the 1950s and 1960s.

Thanks to Holly, Magic Valley music lovers needed to go only as far as the county fairgrounds to see Johnny Cash and June Carter, or Jackpot to see Roy Acuff and Minnie Pearl.

Holly’s childhood dream was to become a radioman, his younger brother, Carl Houfburg, said.

Growing up in Illinois, Holly was afflicted with a lung ailment that kept him from enjoying a physically active childhood, Carl said. While other boys were outside playing football or riding bikes, Holly and Carl stayed indoors playing “radio station.”

At age 16, Holly began his radio career as a sound technician at WBBM in Chicago. He later went to Hollywood to work as a roadie for western music and film star Gene Autry. It was during this time that Holly befriended many Nashville entertainers.