Hidden History: Happy Holly brings big names to town

Editor’s note: This column first ran March 14, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
More than 70 years ago, a young man came to town who was bound for stardom. And with him came a steady stream of national celebrities.
Local radio and television personality Holland Lynn Houfburg — better known as “Happy Holly” — brought to town dozens of the biggest names in country and western music during the 1950s and 1960s.
Thanks to Holly, Magic Valley music lovers needed to go only as far as the county fairgrounds to see Johnny Cash and June Carter, or Jackpot to see Roy Acuff and Minnie Pearl.
Holly’s childhood dream was to become a radioman, his younger brother, Carl Houfburg, said.
Growing up in Illinois, Holly was afflicted with a lung ailment that kept him from enjoying a physically active childhood, Carl said. While other boys were outside playing football or riding bikes, Holly and Carl stayed indoors playing “radio station.”
At age 16, Holly began his radio career as a sound technician at WBBM in Chicago. He later went to Hollywood to work as a roadie for western music and film star Gene Autry. It was during this time that Holly befriended many Nashville entertainers.
Carl — who was in the cattle business — talked Holly into moving to Idaho with him in 1950. Shortly afterward, Holly pitched an idea to KLIX-AM in Twin Falls and he was hired as the “KLIX Klodhopper” to do remote radio broadcasts across the Magic Valley.
Holly’s popularity quickly spread throughout southern Idaho. He broadcast several radio programs every day and hosted the kids’ television show “KLIX Kowhand Klub” live each afternoon.
In the mid-1950s, Cactus Petes casino opened in Jackpot, Nevada. To lure Idaho gamblers across the state line, Cactus Petes hired Holly to contract entertainment out of Nashville. Holly’s band, the “Double H Buckaroos,” became Cactus Petes’ house band, and performed with the likes of Roy Clark, George Jones, Kitty Wells and Slim Whitman.
Holly brought to town others including Hank Snow, Ferlin Husky, Tex Ritter, Rex Allen and Johnny Horton.
In 1958, Holly was named “Mr. Disc Jockey —USA” by the country music industry.
After Holly left town to receive his award, KLIX-AM announced its plan to send a telegram to Holly in Nashville. Anyone who wanted to congratulate Holly could call into the radio station to have their name included on the telegram.
The telegram was delivered to Holly on the stage along with his award. While Holly held one end of the telegram, a long list of well-wishers unfurled across the stage and into the aisle of the Grand Ole Opry. The Magic Valley star was reduced to tears.
Holly’s life kept up a frenzied pace until 1970 when he shifted gears to start up the audio-visual program at the College of Southern Idaho. Holly retired from the college shortly before his death in 1983.
