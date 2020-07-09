Hidden History: Hailey, seat of 2 counties

Alturas County, an enormous area north of the Snake River, was created by the Idaho Territorial Legislature in 1864.
Though the county covered all of modern-day Elmore, Camas, Blaine, Ada and Owyhee counties, much of Clark, Jefferson, Custer, Power, Bingham and Bonneville counties, and some of Boise, Lemhi and Fremont counties, few towns existed in it.
By 1881, county seat Rocky Bar, originally a mining boomtown of 2,500 people, was failing. When the Legislature put the decision to move the county seat into the hands of Alturas County voters, people in the new town of Bellevue in the Wood River Valley thought their town was a shoo-in.
But Indian fighter, rancher, miner, stage company owner, statesman and land speculator John Hailey had a different idea.
Backed by eastern investors, Hailey picked out 440 acres between Ketchum and Bellevue and laid out a townsite and a campaign to populate it. Hailey advertised the new town as the “Denver of Idaho.”
A bitter rivalry developed between the towns of Hailey and Bellevue in the race to become the county seat. It’s said the election was fraught with fraud on both sides. Town supporters were encouraged to “vote early and often,” according to Sandra Hofferber’s book “A Pictorial Early History of the Wood River Valley.”
“Charges and counter charges were leveled, court suits were threatened, and, finally help was sent from the Idaho Territorial Governor,” Hofferber wrote.
In the end, Hailey was declared the winner.
In 1884, John Hailey was elected a territorial delegate. In 1900, he became the chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic Party when Idaho became a state.
Meanwhile, the territorial Legislature started to whittle away at Alturas County. In 1889, Elmore and Logan counties were cut away from Alturas County.
Bellevue became part of Logan County and became its county seat.
Two years later, after Idaho became a state, the Legislature attempted to return Bellevue to Alturas County by creating two new counties from Alturas and Logan. The Idaho Supreme Court struck down the measure.
The Legislature, in 1895, recombined Alturas and Logan counties, creating Blaine County. Hailey remained the county seat. Two weeks later, it divided Lincoln County — with Shoshone as its county seat — from Blaine County, named for Republican Sen. James G. Blaine, of Maine, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 1884.
Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.
