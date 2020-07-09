Hidden History: Hailey, seat of 2 counties

“Charges and counter charges were leveled, court suits were threatened, and, finally help was sent from the Idaho Territorial Governor,” Hofferber wrote.

In the end, Hailey was declared the winner.

In 1884, John Hailey was elected a territorial delegate. In 1900, he became the chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic Party when Idaho became a state.

Meanwhile, the territorial Legislature started to whittle away at Alturas County. In 1889, Elmore and Logan counties were cut away from Alturas County.

Bellevue became part of Logan County and became its county seat.

Two years later, after Idaho became a state, the Legislature attempted to return Bellevue to Alturas County by creating two new counties from Alturas and Logan. The Idaho Supreme Court struck down the measure.

The Legislature, in 1895, recombined Alturas and Logan counties, creating Blaine County. Hailey remained the county seat. Two weeks later, it divided Lincoln County — with Shoshone as its county seat — from Blaine County, named for Republican Sen. James G. Blaine, of Maine, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 1884.

