Hidden History: H.S. Webb, killed by Indians on the Oregon Trail

While thousands of emigrants died along the Old Oregon Trail, relatively few died from attacks by natives. Most died in accidents or from disease.

But H.S. Webb was one emigrant said to have died at the hands of Native Americans defending their land from foreign invaders.

No one knows why Webb left his home or where he planned to settle, but what little is known about him today is inscribed on his concrete headstone in the Twin Falls Cemetery.

“H.S. Webb, age 45, killed by Indians near Clarks Grade on Snake River, Aug. 13, 1852,” the headstone says.

Clarks Grade is the road that later took travelers to Clark’s Ferry, on the stretch of river near Niagara Springs, about a dozen miles downstream from Shoshone Falls.

Webb’s grave and original wooden headstone remained untouched on the Oregon Trail for 57 years. In 1909, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Twin Falls Lodge 23, reinterred his body in the Twin Falls Cemetery, where a new headstone marks his grave.

Twenty-five years later, the IOOF donated Webb’s wooden headstone to the Idaho State Historical Society.

Mychel Matthews is the Big Story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

