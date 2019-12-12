It’s a longstanding tradition for a military unit to adopt a mascot. Over the centuries, ponies, dogs, goats, rams, baboons, tigers, camels, elephants — even ferrets — served as pets, not working animals.
So in 1931 when 116th Cavalry of the Idaho National Guard’s Company D arrived for training in Boise, the Buhl unit brought the company mascot.
But the live goat with “its horns painted red, its face tinted and its whickers dyed,” disappeared within a few days, according to the June 13, 1931, edition of the Twin Falls Daily News.
Then a cook from Boise’s 148th Field Artillery confessed to getting Company D’s goat. The mess sergeant had butchered and cooked the goat and served the meat to the troops.
No sign of the goat was ever found, the News said. Boise troopers said they buried the bones.
