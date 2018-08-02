German prisoners of war at Camp Rupert remained calm when told Adolf Hitler’s armies had surrendered unconditionally.
“Reports reaching my office indicated that the general feeling was that they were glad it was all over,” Lt. Col. D. E. Smith, camp commander, told the Times-News after the May 8, 1945, announcement.
The World War II prison camp was built in 1943 after the U.S. agreed to take in England’s surplus POWs. The plan was to ship German and Italian prisoners to wherever the war created labor shortages.
The POW labor force was not to compete with local labor, so Camp Rupert — the largest of the 11 POW camps in Idaho — remained empty in 1943 except for 300 camp personnel. In January 1944, all but 15 were transferred to a camp in Fort Lewis, Wash.
POWs began filling the camp in May 1944. The camp held 3,000 prisoners and 1,000 army personnel and civilians.
While working — for pay — outside of the area, POWs were housed at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds and Gooding County Fairgrounds. Locals were expected to assist at the camps and to bus prisoners from the fairgrounds to and from the fields.
Many prisoners were happy to work in the fields, but nearly 50 of Camp Rupert’s POWs refused. The defiant men were confined separately and put on a diet of bread and water. The army reported the strike in its Stars and Stripes newspaper.
When Germany surrendered, 13 of the striking POWs were still held in confinement in the camp.
POWs were sent home in 1946 after the war ended, and the camp’s 173 buildings, which sat near A&B Irrigation District’s west yard, were dismantled. A historical marker detailing Camp Rupert’s story sits near milepost 41 on Idaho Highway 25 west of Paul.
