A gunfight in 1916 sent one man to jail and a Rogerson homesteader to the hospital with a smashed hip bone.
George Washington (not THAT George Washington) and G. H. McCollum had been feuding for weeks, according to the May 16, 1916, edition of the Twin Falls Times.
According to the Times, McCollum had heard Washington planned to kill him and had tried to buy a gun in Rogerson. Instead of shooting McCollum, Washington struck McCollum in the jaw with a brick. When that didn’t take McCollum down, Washington threw the brick at him.
Washington continued to taunt McCollum by pretending to reach for a pistol in his pocket whenever McCollum was close enough to see him, keeping the homesteader on edge.
So on the night of May 13, when McCollum stepped out of the pool hall in Rogerson, “Washington dodged behind a telegraph pole with the usual motion into the pocket, whereat McCollum, thinking his life in danger, drew a gun...,” the Times said.
McCollum’s instincts were correct; Washington pulled a pistol from his pocket and a duel ensued. Washington dived behind the corner of the bank building, the newspaper said, “and the shooting continued until McCollum fell wounded.”
Washington wound up in jail and McCollum was admitted to the Physician’s and Surgeon’s Hospital in Twin Falls.
Neither man was under the influence of alcohol, the newspaper reported, but no reason for the men’s feud was ever given.
