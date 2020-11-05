Hidden History: Friends at Milner

Jenna Baumgart of West Jordan, Utah, was going through some of her grandparents’ things and ran across some old photos of Milner Dam.

As she dug deeper, she found photos of her great-grandmother Florence Ottley and Ottley’s friend Alice Robinson at Milner. Ottley was from Elba and eventually married Don Whitaker, whose mother gave birth to nine children, then died of typhoid in 1904, Baumgart said.

One of the photos shows Ottley and Robinson standing on a rickety swinging bridge over a channel of the Snake River. Other photos include Ottley and numerous girlfriends standing outside Mr. and Mrs. Strong’s home in Milner.

Baumgart doesn’t know much about the photos, but she recognized the Milner Dam and the Riverside Inn at the now-defunct town of Milner. The boomtown was home to some 1,500 residents during the construction of the dam.

The Milner Dam was completed in 1905 and irrigation water was turned into the Twin Falls canal system on the south side of the Snake River. Afterward, many of the residents moved on.

Baumgart’s photos are undated but the images of the Riverside Inn prove they were taken during the hotel’s five-year-long heyday.