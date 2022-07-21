Hidden History: Flying saucers in the Magic Valley

Skywatching became a national occupation 70 years ago, as “stiff necks and goggle eyes were the order of the day,” The Associated Press said at the time.

By July 1947, sightings of flying saucers had been reported in every state but five.

The term “flying saucer” preceded the term “UFO,” a 1953 U.S. Air Force acronym for “unidentified flying object.”

On June 24, 1947, Boise businessman Kenneth Arnold saw nine mysterious objects in the sky while flying his private plane near Mount Rainier in Washington. Arnold told a reporter the objects flew “like a saucer if you skip it across the water.” He later clarified that his use of the word saucer did not refer to the shape of the objects, but to their flight. The “flying saucer” term quickly spread and was used by the Times-News in a July 8, 1947, article about Magic Valley residents reporting disc-shaped objects flying at a high rate of speed over Twin Falls.

Several days later, four Twin Falls teens created a “mild sensation,” when they built a model flying saucer and tossed it into a local yard, the newspaper said. The army and FBI revealed the model was a hoax after an investigation.

About a month later, Twin Falls County Commissioner L.S. Hawkins, a former county sheriff, spotted two flying saucers over Salmon Falls Dam near Rogerson. Later the same day — Aug. 13 — A.C. Urie, operator of the Auger Falls Trout Farm, offered a detailed description of an object he and sons Billy, 10, and Keith, 8, saw flying along the floor of the Snake River Canyon at an estimated 1,000 mph. The Uries described the object to Times-News engraver Vic Goertzen, who drew a rendition of the object that made the front page of the Aug. 15, 1947, edition.

“It was all one color — sort of a light sky blue with a red, tubular fiery glow at the side of the top or hood,” Urie told the newspaper. The object must have been powered by atomic energy, he added, because “it made very little noise — just a s-w-i-s-h as it passed by.”

