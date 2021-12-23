 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liberty Access & Mobility Solutions
alert top story
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: Florence, a flash in the pan — mining pan, that is

Florence, Idaho, now a ghost town

The gold mines near the short-lived gold-rush town of Florence, seen here in the 1860s north of Riggins, were "unbelievably" productive, historians Merle Wells and Arthur Hart said in their book "Idaho, Gem of the Mountains." A miner at Baboon Gulch near Florence recovered $6,000 worth of gold — more than $168,000 in today's money — in only two days. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Intrepid miners abandoned California mines in 1860 to climb into the mountains of north-central Idaho in search of silver and gold. Prospector Elias Pierce, following animal trails to evade Nez Perce warriors, found gold on Sept. 30 at Orofino Creek.

Oro fino means “fine gold” in Spanish.

The mining town Florence, some 60 miles as the crow flies south of Orofino, was one of the richest mining areas in the state for a short time.

Jacob Weiser’s operation at Baboon Gulch yielded $6,000 worth of gold in two days. And Peter Bablaine’s claim yielded 60 pounds of gold worth $7,200 — equal to more than $200,000 in today’s money.

Word of Florence miners’ wild success traveled swiftly in its first year, bringing in more than 10,000 fortune hunters to the town in 1862. That year, the mines produced $50,000 per day.

Major “excitements” in Florence had ended by 1864, the year after Idaho became a territory, historians Arthur Hart and Merle Wells wrote in their book “Idaho, Gem of the Mountains.”

People are also reading…

Florence was all but a ghost town by 1896. In all, its mines yielded $10 million in gold.

Hidden History: King's variety store, the first cashier checkout in Twin Falls
Hidden History: 'Owyhee' means 'Hawaii'
Hidden History: A Rose by any other name
+1 
Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans vote for the best photos taken by NASA’s Perseverance Rover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News