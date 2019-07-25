Three dozen students from Twin Falls High School’s class of 1943 interviewed 50 early pioneers for a senior project. The project led to the publication “The First Hundred Years — A History of the Twin Falls Area from 1811 to 1911.”
The pioneers included photographer Clarence E. Bisbee, banker Harry Eaton and surveyor John E. Hayes, and former Twin Falls city officials George Sprague, L.L. Breckenridge, S.T. Hamilton, E.M. Sweeley, J.E. White and R.A. Parrott.
The publication traced the history of the area from when John Jacob Astor sent the Wilson Price Hunt Expedition into unknown territory to establish a trading post and fort at Astoria at the mouth of the Columbia River to 1911 after the irrigation.
Here’s a list of “firsts” in the publication:
- The first survey crew — led in 1843 by Capt. John C. Fremont — came through what would later become Twin Falls County to select sites for a line of military forts to protect emigrants from attacks by Native American tribes. Fremont camped at Rock Creek south of Hansen. “In his diary (Fremont) described the country as a vast desert which was formidable in its barrenness and incapable of supporting life, even temporarily,” the students wrote in “The First Hundred Years.”
- The first engineer hired by I.B. Perrine to determine a feasible site to build a dam on the Snake River told Perrine that the closest site was American Falls. Perrine rejected the engineer’s advice and chose a spot between Murtaugh and Burley for the future Milner Dam.
- The first sale of land in Idaho under the 1894 Carey Act was held in 1903 at the Opera House in Shoshone. Only a dozen buyers showed up.
- The first permanent resident of Twin Falls was Robert McCollum who in 1904 built a home at the west corner of Shoshone Street and Seventh Avenue. McCollum was at once mayor, chief of police and rabbit catcher. Within 30 months, the original townsite had been sold. The McCollum home still stands.
- The first grass lawn in Twin Falls was at the home of Charlie McMaster. “It was considered quite a mansion...,” the students wrote. “The land office men often took prospective buyers over to see the lawn to prove that something besides sagebrush could grow in Idaho.”
- The first cat came to town with an old prospector, the students wrote. “The cat was passed from family to family, and in that way the mice of the community were taken care of.”
- Twin Falls was the first town west of the Mississippi River to receive a full train carload of baby buggies.
- The lots set aside for City Park and the county courthouse were first planted with wheat.
- Sewage from the Perrine Hotel at the west corner of Shoshone Street and Main Avenue was first pumped into a fissure in the lava.
- Water from Milner Dam was first turned into the southside canal system on March 1, 1905.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.