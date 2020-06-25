Hidden History: 'First Colored Member to Idaho Bar' — The Forgotten Story of Joseph R. Mitchem Jr.

Mitchem matriculated to the University of Michigan in the fall of 1903. He worked as a servant in the kitchen of the fraternity Psi Upsilon for room and board. Mitchem attended the university from 1903 to 1905 but dropped out in the middle of the spring semester, having already completed a conditional exam. He returned to work with Charles Sweet until 1908, when he surfaced in Twin Falls.

In 1908, Mitchem was found in the Twin Falls Polk Directory working as a hotel porter at the Perrine Hotel. On June 26, 1908, the Twin Falls News reported, “Joseph R. Mitchem, a young colored man…enjoys the distinction of being the first of his race to be admitted to the Idaho bar.” This was unprecedented news as the Idaho statute prohibited people of color from being attorneys until a few years prior to 1908.

According to the Idaho State Historical Society, Mitchem never practiced law in Idaho. In 1909, the Polk Directory listed Mitchem as an attorney working at the Perrine Hotel. A University of Michigan alumni listing from 1911, registered Mitchem as the “first colored lawyer in Idaho.” The 1912 university directory listed Mitchem as a lawyer as well. However, in 1912 the Twin Falls directory only listed him as a hotel porter.