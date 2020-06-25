Hidden History: 'First Colored Member to Idaho Bar' — The Forgotten Story of Joseph R. Mitchem Jr.

This week marks the 112 anniversary of the first Black lawyer admitted to the Idaho State Bar, which has gone largely forgotten. Although a first in Idaho, the anniversary is actually part of Twin Falls’s history. June 26, 1908, the Twin Falls News reported, “Another Record for Twin Falls Presents First Colored Member to Idaho Bar.”
Joseph R. Mitchem Jr. was born in Berrien County, Michigan, in March of 1880. Mitchem’s father, Joseph Mitchem Sr., a Civil War veteran who settled in Sumnerville, Michigan, with Mitchem’s mother, Elizabeth Baxter. The Mitchems were a pioneering family in Sumnerville along with a relatively large Black population.
Mitchem began high school in Dowagiac, Michigan, where he struggled to finish. Although Mitchem was ambitious, he had little money, and his family couldn’t afford his education. He supported himself through high school as a valet for Dowagiac attorney Charles E. Sweet. Regardless of the struggle, Mitchem was the first African American student to graduate from Dowagiac High School, earning his degree at 23 years old.
After graduation, Mitchem became a clerk for Sweet. In addition to Sweet, he worked closely with Clyde W. Ketcham. Ketcham was also a Dowagiac High School graduate who had pursued his law degree at the University of Michigan. There is little doubt that Sweet and Ketcham encouraged Mitchem to study law at the University of Michigan.
Mitchem matriculated to the University of Michigan in the fall of 1903. He worked as a servant in the kitchen of the fraternity Psi Upsilon for room and board. Mitchem attended the university from 1903 to 1905 but dropped out in the middle of the spring semester, having already completed a conditional exam. He returned to work with Charles Sweet until 1908, when he surfaced in Twin Falls.
In 1908, Mitchem was found in the Twin Falls Polk Directory working as a hotel porter at the Perrine Hotel. On June 26, 1908, the Twin Falls News reported, “Joseph R. Mitchem, a young colored man…enjoys the distinction of being the first of his race to be admitted to the Idaho bar.” This was unprecedented news as the Idaho statute prohibited people of color from being attorneys until a few years prior to 1908.
According to the Idaho State Historical Society, Mitchem never practiced law in Idaho. In 1909, the Polk Directory listed Mitchem as an attorney working at the Perrine Hotel. A University of Michigan alumni listing from 1911, registered Mitchem as the “first colored lawyer in Idaho.” The 1912 university directory listed Mitchem as a lawyer as well. However, in 1912 the Twin Falls directory only listed him as a hotel porter.
In May of 1911, Mitchem married Jeanette Walker, a 17-year-old Black woman who was living with her grandparents in Twin Falls. Walker was the granddaughter of Charles Yarbrough, a well-known African American man who was the janitor for the Twin Falls Water Company. Mitchem continued working for the Perrine Hotel until 1913. That year Mitchem received word that his father was in bad health. He quickly returned to Michigan in order to take care of his ailing father and mother. Joseph Mitchem Sr. died February 1915.
Mitchem never returned to the west, nor did he practice law. After returning home, he worked his father’s farm for a number of years. On his last alumni information card Mitchem lightly wrote in pencil under other official positions held “Admitted to the Idaho bar at Twin Falls Idaho in 1908.” Mitchem took care of his mother until she passed in 1935. He stayed in her home and began working as a receiving clerk for the Kawneer Company. Mitchem passed away of prostate cancer in 1944.
The story of Joseph Mitchem is one of triumph and sadness. Mitchem worked diligently to obtain his education and pursue a law degree. He traveled to Idaho where he passed the Idaho bar exam, being the first African American admitted. This was a huge accomplishment for a Black Idahoan in 1908. For whatever reason, he was not successful as an attorney in Idaho. He was called home to take care of his dying father and spent the remaining years working at a position that was beneath his educational and professional prowess. However, he still holds the distinction of being the first Black attorney admitted to the Idaho State Bar. Additionally, Mitchem’s achievement stands as another record for Twin Falls history.
Justin L. Vipperman is a professor of history at the College of Southern Idaho.
The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Mychel Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.
