Editor’s note: This column first ran Oct. 23, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
There weren’t enough buckets in town to put out a house fire in the old days.
So, in 1906, the Twin Falls Investment Co. donated a building and two lots for a fire station at Shoshone Street and Third Avenue North. Two 15-man hose carts with 500-foot hoses were purchased for $110 each.
The Twin Falls Volunteer Fire Department, consisting of two companies of 20 men each, officially organized the following spring and moved into the new station.
But in 1908, the fire station burned down.

That year, voters approved a bond to build and equip a fire station for $10,000. The new station was built in front of the jailhouse at 240 Second Ave. S., and a new horse-drawn steam fire engine was purchased for $5,986, more than the cost of building the station. Fire Chief J.P. Taggart was hired at $15 per month.
In 1910, a smaller, paid fire department replaced the larger volunteer outfit.
In 1921, the fire department replaced its 1908 steam fire engine with a new American-LaFrance Triple Combination Pump Engine and Hose Motor Car that cost $20,000.
In 1935, the department increased its workforce to eight paid firemen. A decade later, it became first in the state to adopt a “three-platoon system” with firemen working 56 hours a week, instead of 84 hours a week under a two-shift system.
A new station, designed by Twin Falls architect Harald Gerber, was built on Second Avenue East.
