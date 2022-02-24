Hidden History: Empty wine bottles gave Pomerelle Mountain Resort its name

Shortly after Prohibition was repealed in 1933, the Pommerelle apple juice company began making wine from its apples in an old hotel building at 617 Dearborn St. in Seattle.

“Pomme” means “apple” in French.

In 1938, the Pommerelle Wine Co., then managed by German immigrant Joe Molz, purchased a 500-acre dairy farm on Whidbey Island, where he planted 125 acres of loganberry bushes. The winery’s Island Loganberry Wine became very popular in the 1950s.

Meanwhile, in southern Idaho’s Albion Mountains, skiers in the 1930s traveled a windy dirt path in Howell Canyon to get to the valley’s closest ski area.

“It’s hard to see any remains of the old area but the present road cuts right under where the old lodge sat,” retired Navy Capt. John DeThomas told the Times-News.

DeThomas, who grew up in Rupert, started skiing on Mount Harrison in the early 1950s. During that time, five partners from Rupert — Dick Beeson, Dean Anderson, Murray Harper, Charlie Norby and Harold Fredericks — operated the old rope-tow lift, which was driven by a Ford Model A engine.

“For some reason, several of the adult male skiers would bring Pommerelle Loganberry Wine and stash the bottles in the snow around the old ski hill,” DeThomas said in an email. “I suspect that that wine would gag a starving dog off of a gut wagon, but, for some strange reason, it was popular.”

The bottles weren’t hidden, just stashed where “adults could get a sip while skiing,” he said. “Most of these bottles were just left on the mountain when empty.”

In the late 1950s, the partners talked about relocating the rope tow closer to the summit of Mount Harrison. Moving the operation to higher ground would gain another thousand vertical feet of skiing.

The men discussed what they would call the proposed new and improved ski hill.

“I was in attendance as a teen (that) summer at lunch when the name ‘Pomerelle’ was determined,” DeThomas said. “It must have been the summer of 1957 when a group of us were cleaning up the old ski hill in preparation to move up to where the present Pomerelle is.”

Beeson, who ran a local bean warehouse, had joined the group for lunch after he walked the mountainside with a gunny sack picking up the old empty Pommerelle wine bottles.

“I clearly remember Dick picked up his gunny sack, rattled the bottles, and said, ‘We should probably name the place Pommerelle.’”

Beeson’s partners agreed but took one “M” out of the name to avoid trademark infringement.

The business was incorporated in 1959.

DeThomas’ father, Con DeThomas, joined the partners soon after the ski area was relocated and managed the ski area for most of the 1970s.

The Pommerelle Wine Co. eventually combined forces with other wine companies to become the Chateau Ste. Michelle, one of Washington’s largest wineries.

Hidden History: A twist on an old wives' tale Here's a twist on an old wives' tale to determine the gender of an unknown subject.

Hidden History: What happened to those who died while incarcerated at Minidoka? Thousands of Japanese Americans were incarcerated at the Minidoka Relocation Center during World War II and many died there. Where are the bodies buried?

Hidden History: Leah Amos, Twin Falls' most feminine pioneer photographer Clarence E. Bisbee wasn't the only pioneer photographer in Twin Falls. Leah Amos also made her bread and butter with a camera.

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0