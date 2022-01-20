Hidden History: Early Twin Falls a lonely place

Editor’s note: This feature first ran June 5, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

In the oldest section of the Twin Falls Cemetery, unmarked graves testify to the lonely existence lived by early settlers.

No headstone adorns Peter A. Johnson’s grave and only a vague description of its location is known.

Johnson’s is one among many unmarked graves in the cemetery dug between 1906 and 1918, said former cemetery owner Rick Muse.

The Sept. 17, 1909, headline in the Twin Falls Weekly News said Johnson “died unattended in a lonely shack” a mile east of Twin Falls. In 1909, that meant somewhere along Eastland Drive.

Dr. H.W. Clouchek and Coroner C. J. Walker first assumed Johnson was a victim of foul play. But after examining the body, they found no evidence to support the theory.

No cause of death was determined; Johnson was in good physical condition when he died.

Johnson was last seen alive by his employee, Florenco Funk, on Sept. 11, 1909. Funk found Johnson’s body two days later in the shack they shared on the M.A. Stronk farm east of town.

Johnson worked a portion of Stronk’s farm for shares.

He had recently paid $500 for a building lot in Twin Falls, the article said. Johnson owned four horses, a wagon and a mowing machine, which indicated to the coroner that he was “of an industrious, frugal temperament.”

Walker said he believed Johnson had left money cached somewhere, though none was ever found.

Funk testified that Johnson “had been complaining recently, and seemed to be suffering from mental depression for some time,” the article said.

Johnson had no family in town, but Walker found papers that showed he had a son, Carl Harold Johnson.

He also found many letters from Johnson’s ex-wife. The letters were about four years old and were written in Swedish.

Clouchek and Walker concluded that Johnson died of “acute dilation of the heart,” the article said.

He was “given a respectable burial” in the Twin Falls Cemetery after no one claimed his remains.

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News.

