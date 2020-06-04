Hidden History: Early protests in Twin Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls has been a rather straight-laced town since the beginning. Most protests were led by mild-mannered folks demanding the local populace stick to the straight and narrow path.

The rowdiest bunch — prior to the town’s Evel Knievel days — may well have been the local chapter of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.

The Twin Falls chapter of the group was organized in 1906, just two years after the village was formed. Decades before, the national Temperance Union was formed to create a “sober and pure world,” according to its publications.

The women’s group fought to keep intoxicating liquors out of the Magic Valley long before Prohibition.

The local citizenry was split. Some wanted to abolish alcohol under a local-option prohibition law. Others, including many businessmen, disagreed.

“Don’t drink intoxicating liquor. But if you must drink, drink the best at the Hotel Perrine Bar,” became a downtown slogan.

In November 1909, Twin Falls County voted to abolish liquor, and saloons in the county closed by February 1910. In 1916, the entire state of Idaho went “dry.”

But even after the 18th Amendment passed in 1919, the group of women continued the battle.