Hidden History: Early immigrant Jimmy Yamamoto

Yamamoto worked numerous jobs over the next two years as he searched for a place to call home. He finally found that place on the Camas Prairie at Fairfield. Harry Geisler hired him to farm there in 1917.

Meanwhile, Matsuyo Kanno was born in Idaho Falls. Her Issei parents, Yuki and Heiji Kanno, left Japan for Hawaii in the 1890s after their marriage.

Yamamoto and Matsuyo, who took the name Mary, were married in 1931. Yamamoto purchased property in 1941 and began farming for himself.

In December that year, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. One of eight Kanno sisters, who lived on the West Coast, had to sell her fine furniture and move to an inland Japanese internment camp.

The Yamamotos were spared that fate.

Eventually, Congress passed legislation allowing people of Japanese birth to become U.S. citizens and Yamamoto became a citizen in 1953. He retired from farming in 1966 and the couple moved to Gooding. Yamamoto died in 1991.

Yamamoto was called “James” only in his obituary. His Japanese name is not known.

