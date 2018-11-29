A bold robbery of the Jarbidge U.S. Mail stage and cold-blooded murder of the driver was “like an echo of the old-time lawless days,” the Dec. 7, 1916, edition of the Twin Falls News said.
The stage driver, identified as 30-year-old F. Searcy, was killed by a bullet to the back on the head Dec. 5 as he neared Jarbidge with payroll meant for the Long Hike Mine.
As much as $7,000 — $150,000 in today’s money — was taken from the mail sacks.
Two robbers posing as passengers were suspected of committing the crime just a half-mile from the post office at Jarbidge.
The stage was due to arrive in Jarbidge, a mining town some 90 miles from Twin Falls, between 5 and 6 p.m. that evening. A posse of miners began a search at 10 p.m. when the stage still hadn’t showed up, the newspaper said.
About a half-mile out of Jarbidge, the posse stopped to inquire at the Decker house, where a woman told the men she had heard a shot and later saw the stage go by with two men in the front seat. A third man in the seat appeared to be unconscious.
Just up the road, the posse found a pool of blood and Searcy’s hat on the side of the road. They then found Searcy’s body and rifled mail sacks hidden in a clump of willows. A wandering team of horses was found later, as was a man’s coat with what was thought to be money from the robbery in its pocket.
According to the newspaper, the owner of the coat was apprehended and was in jail in Jarbidge on the day the story was published. Searcy’s body was taken to Rogerson, where it was received by Twin Falls County Coroner Crosby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.