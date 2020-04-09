Hidden History: Doctor: Short skirts do not spread influenza

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Months after the Spanish flu had run its course, Robert H. Stevenson, editor and publisher of the Twin Falls Chronicle, tried to put an end to the rumors that certain styles of women’s clothing were responsible for spreading the viral infection.

“Some critics (of women’s clothing), here and abroad, hold feminine clothing, or the lack of it, largely responsible for the spread of the epidemic,” Stevenson wrote in the Feb. 17, 1920, edition of the Chronicle.

Arguing against such foolishness, Stevenson quoted a “noted French physician” but didn’t give his name.

“I do not believe colds are caught because of short skirts, for it is through the respiratory passage and not through the skin that one catches cold,” he quoted the doctor as saying. “I do not recall one case of influenza or pneumonia or grip among the many women I have treated, that could have been blamed on their modern dresses.”

The doctor also said his grandmother Eve “wore a costume more scanty than those of today and she never had influenza.”

The doctor declared that the feminine fashions of the day were not dangerous to health.

“Cut low at the top and cut short at the bottom, women’s dresses today permit a double aeration of the skin, which I believe is very salutary (beneficial) since the natural secretions are here and the functioning of the nervous system is stimulated.”

The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

