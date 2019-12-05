{{featured_button_text}}
1864 map of Oregon, Washington and Idaho territories

A portion of S. A. Mitchell Jr.’s 1864 map showing the route of the Oregon Trail through Washington, Oregon and Idaho territories.

 PHOTO IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN

Of the thousands of emigrants who crossed the West by following the Oregon Trail in the 19th century, many documented the long trip in journals and diaries.

One such man left civilization as he knew it with 200 other emigrants from Independence, Missouri, and later wrote his story in “The Narrative of Samuel Hancock, 1845-1860.”

Food — or the absence thereof — was a common topic in the emigrants’ journals.

On their journey, Hancock and his group came upon a large Sioux village. Thinking the emigrants were hungry, the Sioux took food to them.

“They brought dead prairie dogs, and some screech owls,” Hancock wrote in 1845. “Doubtless these are considered delicacies among them, but fortunately we had plenty of food more familiar and palatable to us, and we declined partaking of these rare dishes.”

After a time, Hancock’s group reached a prairie, where firewood was not to be found but “buffalo chips” littered the ground.

“We were obliged to take blankets and sally forth to procure buffalo chips...,” Hancock wrote. “There being no alternative the ladies were obliged to divest themselves of all fastidiousness and make use of this fuel for all cooking purposes, which after the first shock proved an excellent substitute for fire wood.

“Holes were dug in the ground and filled with these chips, at which the ladies soon cooked us excellent suppers,” he said.

As his party crossed Wyoming, Hancock began to complain about the 1½-inch “Army crickets” that covered the ground. When the emigrants reached the Bear River area south of Soda Springs, Hancock found out what the Army crickets were good for.

“These people were busily engaged in catching the Army crickets by sticking the ends of sticks in the ground, in rows so thick that crickets could not pass through them...,” he wrote.

The crickets were herded into baskets, dried on a stone, then crushed by mortar and pestle into a flour.

“In preparing it for food, this meal is stirred into a kettle of boiling water until rendered thick mush,” Hancock wrote. “They say that this meal will keep for a year, upon hearing which I could but voluntarily exclaim that it would last in my possession much longer ...”

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments