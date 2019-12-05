Of the thousands of emigrants who crossed the West by following the Oregon Trail in the 19th century, many documented the long trip in journals and diaries.
One such man left civilization as he knew it with 200 other emigrants from Independence, Missouri, and later wrote his story in “The Narrative of Samuel Hancock, 1845-1860.”
Food — or the absence thereof — was a common topic in the emigrants’ journals.
On their journey, Hancock and his group came upon a large Sioux village. Thinking the emigrants were hungry, the Sioux took food to them.
“They brought dead prairie dogs, and some screech owls,” Hancock wrote in 1845. “Doubtless these are considered delicacies among them, but fortunately we had plenty of food more familiar and palatable to us, and we declined partaking of these rare dishes.”
After a time, Hancock’s group reached a prairie, where firewood was not to be found but “buffalo chips” littered the ground.
You have free articles remaining.
“We were obliged to take blankets and sally forth to procure buffalo chips...,” Hancock wrote. “There being no alternative the ladies were obliged to divest themselves of all fastidiousness and make use of this fuel for all cooking purposes, which after the first shock proved an excellent substitute for fire wood.
“Holes were dug in the ground and filled with these chips, at which the ladies soon cooked us excellent suppers,” he said.
As his party crossed Wyoming, Hancock began to complain about the 1½-inch “Army crickets” that covered the ground. When the emigrants reached the Bear River area south of Soda Springs, Hancock found out what the Army crickets were good for.
“These people were busily engaged in catching the Army crickets by sticking the ends of sticks in the ground, in rows so thick that crickets could not pass through them...,” he wrote.
The crickets were herded into baskets, dried on a stone, then crushed by mortar and pestle into a flour.
“In preparing it for food, this meal is stirred into a kettle of boiling water until rendered thick mush,” Hancock wrote. “They say that this meal will keep for a year, upon hearing which I could but voluntarily exclaim that it would last in my possession much longer ...”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.