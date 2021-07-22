Hidden History: Dairy advice from a century ago

In the early 20th century, many came to the newly developed agricultural empire of Twin Falls County to try new things or to start a new life altogether.

A banker might have traded in his ledgers for orchard pruners or a blacksmith might have given up his anvil and hammer to grow potatoes.

Because of the diversity of new lives offered in the new irrigation tract, local newspapers often offered random farming advice to readers. For those who took up a new life raising dairy cows, the Oct. 7, 1913, edition of Twin Falls Times offered helpful tips to new dairy farmers in its “Dairy Notes” column.

