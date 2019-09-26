A coyote that killed two dozen chickens more than paid for its crime when a Twin Falls man clobbered the animal as it tried to escape the scene.
Less than a decade after the townsite of Twin Falls was cleared of sagebrush, A.N. Flory found his chicken coop in shambles, according to the July 15, 1913, edition of the Twin Falls Times.
Flory, who raised spring chickens at his home on Second Avenue North, was somehow “attracted to his chicken coop in the middle of the night,” the Times said. Inside the coop, the man found 25 chicken carcasses and a live coyote.
The “stray from the sagebrush” had easily leaped into the chicken coop but left himself stranded inside after consuming his rather large dinner.
“Greed for the succulent young fry alone can be said to have caused the coyote to overstay his welcome and overestimate his athletic ability,” the Times said.
As the overstuffed coyote repeatedly tried to escape over the fence, the irate Flory grabbed a club and took a swing. The bounty on the pesky critter’s pelt reimbursed the chicken owner for his loss.
