{{featured_button_text}}
Rugged country

The Snake River Canyon is seen in this early Clarence E. Bisbee photo. Wild canyon lands in the Magic Valley are still home to predators.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO

A coyote that killed two dozen chickens more than paid for its crime when a Twin Falls man clobbered the animal as it tried to escape the scene.

Less than a decade after the townsite of Twin Falls was cleared of sagebrush, A.N. Flory found his chicken coop in shambles, according to the July 15, 1913, edition of the Twin Falls Times.

Flory, who raised spring chickens at his home on Second Avenue North, was somehow “attracted to his chicken coop in the middle of the night,” the Times said. Inside the coop, the man found 25 chicken carcasses and a live coyote.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The “stray from the sagebrush” had easily leaped into the chicken coop but left himself stranded inside after consuming his rather large dinner.

“Greed for the succulent young fry alone can be said to have caused the coyote to overstay his welcome and overestimate his athletic ability,” the Times said.

As the overstuffed coyote repeatedly tried to escape over the fence, the irate Flory grabbed a club and took a swing. The bounty on the pesky critter’s pelt reimbursed the chicken owner for his loss.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments