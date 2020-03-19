Hidden History: 'Coughs and sneezes cause diseases': The 1918 Spanish flu epidemic

During World War I, an outbreak of the H1N1 virus spread rapidly across the globe. While the disease hit Idaho in late September 1918, Twin Falls remained free of what was then called the “Spanish flu” until after the war was over.

Twin Falls residents celebrated the end of the war with barbecues and parties, oblivious to the risk of spreading the disease.

Death notices printed in November 1918 signaled the start of the Spanish flu epidemic in the Magic Valley.

Two of the first Spanish flu deaths reported in the area were of a married couple who had just moved to Rupert from Green Forest, Arkansas. The couple, in their early to mid-20s, died 17 hours apart after they arrived at their new home, leaving a 3-year-old son. The remains of Mr. and Mrs. Fay Wisdom were returned to Arkansas and their son was left with two aunts in Rupert, according to the Nov. 16, 1918, edition of the Twin Falls Daily News.

Little Lydia McCormick, 6, of Heyburn died about the same time, while the rest of her family recovered from the flu.

Several days later, Daily News reported three flu-related deaths in the valley. As the number of deaths rose, the newspaper began reporting individual cases of the flu. On Nov. 18, the paper reported that six from Murtaugh were recovering from the flu.