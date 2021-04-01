Hidden History: Cotillion Hall, largest dance floor in southern Idaho

Now known as the Paris Building, the old Smith building once boasted the largest dance floor in southern Idaho.

The two-story, red-brick behemoth now houses Yellow Brick Cafe, Slice, Twin Falls Sandwich Co. and The Brass Monkey on Main Avenue North in Twin Falls.

C.M. Smith, one of the village’s first trustees and later a Twin Falls city councilman, and partner W.P. Rice first built the center section, then each added an extension of the building at opposite ends.

The building was known as Cotillion Hall, which opened in December 1911.

In addition to running a dance hall and playhouse, building managers Nye and Grove rented out space for dance lessons and parties. Members of the First Presbyterian Church rented the facility before the congregation built its own church.

To talk to a building manager over the telephone, folks would pick up the receiver and ask the operator for “288-Red.”

Early businesses in the building also included a bowling alley, a cigar store, a clothier named Dumkey, and Independent Meat.

Earl and Hazel Faulkner opened The Paris Department Store in January 1952.

