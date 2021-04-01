 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hidden History: Cotillion Hall, largest dance floor in southern Idaho
0 comments
top story
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: Cotillion Hall, largest dance floor in southern Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}
Cotillion Hall

A poster advertising the grand opening of the Cotillion Hall is seen in this courtesy photo. Earl and Hazel Faulkner opened The Paris clothing store in the building in 1952.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Now known as the Paris Building, the old Smith building once boasted the largest dance floor in southern Idaho.

The two-story, red-brick behemoth now houses Yellow Brick Cafe, Slice, Twin Falls Sandwich Co. and The Brass Monkey on Main Avenue North in Twin Falls.

The Paris Building

The Paris Building, first known as the Smith Building, is seen Wednesday in downtown Twin Falls.

C.M. Smith, one of the village’s first trustees and later a Twin Falls city councilman, and partner W.P. Rice first built the center section, then each added an extension of the building at opposite ends.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The building was known as Cotillion Hall, which opened in December 1911.

In addition to running a dance hall and playhouse, building managers Nye and Grove rented out space for dance lessons and parties. Members of the First Presbyterian Church rented the facility before the congregation built its own church.

To talk to a building manager over the telephone, folks would pick up the receiver and ask the operator for “288-Red.”

Early businesses in the building also included a bowling alley, a cigar store, a clothier named Dumkey, and Independent Meat.

Earl and Hazel Faulkner opened The Paris Department Store in January 1952.

+2 
Mychel Matthews

Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Honduran family reunites after border detention

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News