Hidden History: Chalk Cut, an Elmore County railroad signboard
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: Chalk Cut, an Elmore County railroad signboard

Chalk Cut

Chalk Cut, seen in this courtesy photo, is a 'signboard' carved from a chalk hillside northwest of Hammett in Elmore County.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SCOTT TRUAX

Editor’s note: This feature first ran May 29, 2019, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Scott Truax wanted to take his wife, Yelena, on a drive out of Twin Falls, so he pulled up a Google map and searched for a place that was new to both of them.

Northwest of Hammett, he noticed an area on the map called “Chalk Cut.” Curious, Truax and his wife headed out to find it.

But when they arrived, they found nothing but double railroad tracks between U.S. 30 and Interstate 84.

Not even the Elmore County Historical Society knew what Chalk Cut is — or was.

“So how would Google even know about it?” Truax asked.

After a little research, the Times-News found 83-year-old history writer John Hiler of Mountain Home. Hiler comes from a long line of Union Pacific locomotive engineers.

Chalk Cut was never a town and likely wasn’t even a railroad siding, said Hiler, who grew up about a dozen miles east of there in Glenns Ferry.

“Chalk Cut was a ‘signboard,’” he said.

Back in the days when towns were few and far between, railroads marked specific locations along the tracks — similar to mileposts along the interstate now, he said.

The Chalk Cut signboard was named for a small section of the Oregon Short Line railroad between Hammett and Mountain Home. The railroad bed there was carved in 1883 from a ledge of chalk — a form of limestone — exposing its white interior.

Truax has “adopted” Chalk Cut and set up a Facebook page for the “town,” jokingly proclaiming himself mayor.

Mychel Matthews

Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

