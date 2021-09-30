Hidden History: Chalk Cut, an Elmore County railroad signboard

Editor’s note: This feature first ran May 29, 2019, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Scott Truax wanted to take his wife, Yelena, on a drive out of Twin Falls, so he pulled up a Google map and searched for a place that was new to both of them.

Northwest of Hammett, he noticed an area on the map called “Chalk Cut.” Curious, Truax and his wife headed out to find it.

But when they arrived, they found nothing but double railroad tracks between U.S. 30 and Interstate 84.

Not even the Elmore County Historical Society knew what Chalk Cut is — or was.

“So how would Google even know about it?” Truax asked.

After a little research, the Times-News found 83-year-old history writer John Hiler of Mountain Home. Hiler comes from a long line of Union Pacific locomotive engineers.

Chalk Cut was never a town and likely wasn’t even a railroad siding, said Hiler, who grew up about a dozen miles east of there in Glenns Ferry.

“Chalk Cut was a ‘signboard,’” he said.