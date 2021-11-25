 Skip to main content
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: Century old news on Thanksgiving

Turkeys

Turkeys glean corn seed from a early Magic Valley field after harvest.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE
Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

St. Edward’s Catholic Church, the Lutheran Church and the Christian Science Church all celebrated Thanksgiving in 1921 with special services, while businesses and government offices closed for the day, the Twin Falls Weekly News said. Diners at the Perrine Cafe were treated to a turkey dinner served with music by Jake’s Blue Bird Orchestra for only $1 per plate.

Otherwise, the reported news was as usual.

A night watchman in the warehouse district delivered Jose Darel and Pedro Moreno at gunpoint to Twin Falls Police Chief John M. Beck, the newspaper wrote. William Rice, who was new on the job, became suspicious of the men carrying a sack between the two of them.

“These fellows came out of an alley with this loaded sack. I don’t know what is in the sack but I arrested the men on suspicion that all is not well,” Rice told the sheriff. “You can have them.”

Inside the sack was a five-gallon keg “filled to capacity with some sort of drink said to be of an intoxicating nature,” the newspaper wrote. Darel and Moreno were promptly arrested.

Oscar Prough also spent his Thanksgiving in jail in lieu of paying a fine for hunting and fishing “without having obtained a state license to carry on these sporting activities,” the newspaper wrote.

Prough, “a mere youth,” the newspaper said, was arrested in June 1911, found guilty and fined $25 by Judge O.P. Duvall. After numerous extensions of his deadline to pay had passed, he was ordered back to appear before the judge. When he failed to appear, Prough was re-arrested and, offering no excuses, confined in lieu of payment.

Meanwhile, a jury deliberated in the trial of a Milner woman charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Clara Richardson tired of ditch rider A.H. Bothwell’s chickens straying on her property so she imprisoned the fowl, the News reported. When Bothwell demanded the return of his chickens, Richardson pulled a gun on the man and shot him in the leg.

Jurors listened to evidence for two days before they were asked to come up with a verdict. Richardson was found guilty.

And, finally, the News, describing the area’s ongoing war on field mice, printed a deadly recipe of strychnine, laundry starch, baking soda, corn syrup and saccharin to take care of the rodents that were inflicting great damage on Twin Falls County crops.

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

