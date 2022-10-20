Hidden History: Cars will not replace horses

Farmers’ groups were adamant: The horse would remain King of the Road.

Despite the popularity of the automobile, some were reluctant to accept the new-fangled machine.

Autos are noisy, unreliable and dangerous, they claimed.

Case in point: G.B. Holmes was run over and severely injured in 1915 by a car driven by Mrs. W.S. Campbell.

Holmes was riding his “high wheel” — a penny-farthing bicycle — to the Twin Falls Post Office when he caught a glimpse of Campbell’s car pulling up behind him. Campbell was driving “very slowly,” wrote the Twin Falls Times, but she couldn’t avoid him.

“The shock threw (Holmes) under the car and the front wheels ran over his chest and one ankle,” the newspaper said.

“Automobiles may come and go, may puff in and speed out, but his majesty the horse remains monarch of the road against all competition,” the Twin Falls Times wrote in 1915.

“Locomotive, bicycle and automobile cannot dethrone him. No machine ever built or still uninvented will successfully dispute his reign.”