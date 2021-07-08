Hidden History: Bye bye boardwalks

A dozen years after Twin Falls was founded, W.F. Porter asked the City Council to condemn the boardwalks in town as a matter of public safety.

Street Commissioner Porter told councilmen on Nov. 6, 1916, his proposal would replace the boardwalks with concrete sidewalks to ward off possible damage suits against the city.

The 5 miles of wooden sidewalks were in such sad shape that a city employee spent one day each week inspecting and repairing the boardwalks that fronted downtown businesses and homes, Porter told the council.

Porter also proposed pouring another 3.5 miles of new concrete sidewalks where none existed, plus crosswalks and alley crossings, which brought the estimated construction costs to a total of nearly $35,000.

City officials, headed up by Mayor Everett Sweeley and councilmen F.F. Bracken, C.M. Smith, Richard Bobier and R.A. Parrott, approved Porter’s proposal, stating that $10,000 of the project’s cost would be paid through a bond, and property owners would pay the rest.

Two other bond issues were up for approval on the Nov. 25, 1916, ballot; one would have paved Shoshone Street and the other would have built a new city hall. Only the sidewalk proposal passed with more than two-thirds of the 481 voters’ approval.