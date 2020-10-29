Hidden History: Buhl missing person mystery stumps law enforcement

Mrs. Harkleroad eventually told Kendall that she and her husband had argued over where to hang the family guns. He wanted them hung over the door, but she wouldn’t allow it.

“He said that if he were not permitted to put the guns over the door, he would leave,” Mrs. Harkleroad told the sheriff, according to the Times.

“I kept house a good while before I saw you and can do so again,” Mrs. Harkleroad said she told her husband.

The missing man was her third husband, the Times explained.

The sheriff and his cohort collected pieces of evidence, including the order Mrs. Harkleroad gave Gorseth. The signature on the order looked more like Mrs. Harkleroad’s son Fred Marks’ handwriting, Kendall told the Times.

Mrs. Harkleroad’s 17-year-old daughter, Clara Hargas, told investigators her stepfather and her half-brother had a fight and her stepfather left home because of it.

Marks got wind of the sheriff snooping around and he quickly rode off “toward Wendell,” the Times reported, and he, also, was never seen in the area again.

