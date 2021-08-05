Hidden History: Bluff Indian War of 1915

Editor’s note: This column ran July 21, 2016, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Armed combat between the United States and American Indians was considered over by the turn of the 20th century. But 15 years later, the so-called Bluff War deep in Ute country in San Juan County, Utah, and Montezuma County, Colorado, stirred up emotions on both sides.

The March 9, 1915, edition of the Twin Falls Times posted the headline “Indian Hunters Score” on a story about the capture of Tse-ne-gat — the son of Ute Chief “Old Polk” — who allegedly murdered a Mexican sheepherder named Juan Chacon the previous year on the Ute Mountain Reservation in Colorado.

A posse of 26 cowboys, led by Marshal Aquila Nebeker, found Tse-ne-gat and Old Poke with Paiute Chief Posey near Blanding, Utah. Then known as Grayson, the area was at the center of the Utes’ last hunting grounds.

“One White man, one Indian brave and an Indian maiden were killed in the battle,” the newspaper said. The Indian maiden was “believed to have been shot by the (stray) bullet of an Indian.” Two other Indians and a Colorado sheriff were also said to have been killed.