Hidden History: Bisbee's sense of humor, soft spot for bunnies

Editor’s note: This column ran July 18, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Photographer Clarence E. Bisbee was serious about his work — most of the time.

Bisbee photographed thousands of portraits, street scenes and landscapes for posterity; he and his wife Jessie photographed animals for fun.

The Bisbees kept a passel of tame bunnies at their home in Twin Falls. They kept even more on their land in the Snake River Canyon. The photos of their pets reveal a whole different side of the man and his art.

One photo shows bunnies Sunlight and Silver conversing on an early “candlestick” telephone. A second photo shows Silver driving a rooster-drawn wagon full of eggs.

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

