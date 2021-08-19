 Skip to main content
Hidden History: Bisbee's sense of humor, soft spot for bunnies
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: Bisbee's sense of humor, soft spot for bunnies

Bisbee's sense of humor

Twin Falls early photographer Clarence E. Bisbee and his wife staged animals in some of their postcard photographs. This photo was taken in 1913.

 Mychel Matthews

Editor’s note: This column ran July 18, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Photographer Clarence E. Bisbee was serious about his work — most of the time.

Bisbee photographed thousands of portraits, street scenes and landscapes for posterity; he and his wife Jessie photographed animals for fun.

Sunlight and Silver

Clarence and Jessie Bisbee's bunnies Sunlight and Silver are seen in this early photograph. The Bisbees would pose their bunnies and other animals for their personal photographs, which they often used as postcards.

The Bisbees kept a passel of tame bunnies at their home in Twin Falls. They kept even more on their land in the Snake River Canyon. The photos of their pets reveal a whole different side of the man and his art.

One photo shows bunnies Sunlight and Silver conversing on an early “candlestick” telephone. A second photo shows Silver driving a rooster-drawn wagon full of eggs.

Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

