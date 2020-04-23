Hidden History: Bisbee's muse arrives in Twin Falls

Editor’s note: This column first ran Nov. 29, 2012, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com
Jessie Robinson was quite smitten with Clarence Bisbee when she met him in 1904.
Both Nebraska natives, Jessie was just 20 years old and Clarence was 29.
Jessie wanted to become a kindergarten teacher. Clarence — or just “Bee” as Robinson called him — dreamed of becoming a photographer.
Jessie stayed close to home and studied at the Nebraska State Normal School. Clarence enrolled in a photography school in Effingham, Illinois.
While there, Clarence met Charles Diehl, publisher and editor of the Twin Falls News. Diehl convinced him that the new city of Twin Falls was the place to go after graduation.
In January 1906, Clarence packed his camera and took a train to Shoshone. From Shoshone, he took a stagecoach to Twin Falls.
Clarence first set up shop in a 16-by-28 tent on Main Avenue. He later moved his photography studio to a commercial building downtown.
All the while, he courted Jessie from afar, sending her photographs of the natural wonders that would be part of their life together if she would come to Idaho.
In June 1910, Clarence traveled to Nebraska to bring Jessie home to Twin Falls. On the train ride back, they stopped in Salt Lake City to be married.
Two days later, the newlyweds were busy taking photographs of history in the making.
The two built a home on Walnut Street in 1911.
“Our business for years absorbed us both,” Jessie later wrote in her journal. “Our recreation was the outdoors.”
In 1914, the Bisbees hired architect E.H. Gates to build a home and studio at Second Avenue East and Second Street East — now Hansen Street East. Over the door of the studio were the words, “Life and Art Are One.”
Clarence found inspiration in Jessie, and took thousands of photographs over his lifetime.
Jessie died in 1936. Three years later, Clarence closed the business the two had built together.
He lived the rest of his life in quiet obscurity and died in 1954.
Bee and Jessie are buried, side by side, in the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
