Hidden History: Bisbee's muse arrives in Twin Falls

Editor’s note: This column first ran Nov. 29, 2012, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com

Jessie Robinson was quite smitten with Clarence Bisbee when she met him in 1904.

Both Nebraska natives, Jessie was just 20 years old and Clarence was 29.

Jessie wanted to become a kindergarten teacher. Clarence — or just “Bee” as Robinson called him — dreamed of becoming a photographer.

Jessie stayed close to home and studied at the Nebraska State Normal School. Clarence enrolled in a photography school in Effingham, Illinois.

While there, Clarence met Charles Diehl, publisher and editor of the Twin Falls News. Diehl convinced him that the new city of Twin Falls was the place to go after graduation.

In January 1906, Clarence packed his camera and took a train to Shoshone. From Shoshone, he took a stagecoach to Twin Falls.

Clarence first set up shop in a 16-by-28 tent on Main Avenue. He later moved his photography studio to a commercial building downtown.

All the while, he courted Jessie from afar, sending her photographs of the natural wonders that would be part of their life together if she would come to Idaho.