Hidden History: Biplane crash 'sends one little life into eternity'

The failed launch of an early flying machine ended the life of a 10-year-old Burley girl and injured several others in 1916.
Pilot R .F. Shank, an experienced aviator from Chicago, was to perform three exhibition flights in mid-September for the Minicassia Fair. Shank and his biplane came to town Sept. 14 on the afternoon train.
The biplane was hurriedly assembled for the first flight. A curious crowd eagerly lined the fairgrounds’ half-mile race track — a makeshift runway — competing for a good view of the rare spectacle.
“Shortly before 6 o’clock he started his machine, which was destined to wreck itself as well as send one little life into eternity,” the Sept. 21, 1916, edition of the Twin Falls Weekly Times said.
The biplane circled the race track several times to gain enough speed for liftoff. On the last lap, Shank spun his flying machine at the south end of the race track and sped toward the north end of the race track, planning to rise over a high board fence and circle the assembled crowd.
But Shank had only flown east of the Rockies and hadn’t anticipated how Idaho’s high elevation would affect his takeoff.
His biplane failed to gain altitude and crashed head-on into the crowd, the Times said.
Little Ruby Beischer and her friends sat on the railing of the race track, watching, as the biplane closed in on them. Her friends managed to jump to safety, but Ruby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Beischer, waited too long to climb off the railing. The lower wing clipped the back of her head and broke her neck, killing her instantly.
“Her life had been snuffed out with one great sweep of the bird machine,” the Times said.
After dealing its death blow, the flying machine crashed into the high board fence.
Shank escaped without a scratch.
Shank and his crew bundled up the demolished biplane and left town on the following day’s train.
