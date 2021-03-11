Hidden History: Bandits make off with $6,000 from Filer bank

Four unmasked bandits took more than $6,000 from the First National Bank in Filer in 1930. They were never caught.

According to the Nov. 6, 1930, issue of the Idaho Evening Times, three “roughly dressed men” entered the bank during the lunch hour that day. A fourth man waited in a getaway car.

Three bank customers — Mr. and Mrs. Earl Murray and Harvey Gundy, all of Filer — and several bank employees were ordered by one of the men to “stretch out on the floor,” the Times said. “All complied except Mrs. Leah Short, an assistant cashier.”

Short assumed the men were joking, the newspaper said, “but she dropped to the floor when one of the men poked his revolver in her ribs.”

After emptying the tills, the bandits ordered bank president Guy Shearer to open the vault. The men then took out cash, bonds and an untold number of cashier checks before locking employees and bank customers in the vault.

The men sped away in an old Buick, heading south on Yakima Avenue.

Folks locked in the vault escaped by pressing a button on a safety device created for such events, Shearer told the Times.