Hidden History: Bandits make off with $6,000 from Filer bank
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: Bandits make off with $6,000 from Filer bank

First National Bank of Filer

The First National Bank of Filer is seen in this early Clarence E. Bisbee photo. The bank was robbed of more than $6,000 in 1930. The bandits were never caught.

 Mychel Matthews

Four unmasked bandits took more than $6,000 from the First National Bank in Filer in 1930. They were never caught.

According to the Nov. 6, 1930, issue of the Idaho Evening Times, three “roughly dressed men” entered the bank during the lunch hour that day. A fourth man waited in a getaway car.

Three bank customers — Mr. and Mrs. Earl Murray and Harvey Gundy, all of Filer — and several bank employees were ordered by one of the men to “stretch out on the floor,” the Times said. “All complied except Mrs. Leah Short, an assistant cashier.”

Short assumed the men were joking, the newspaper said, “but she dropped to the floor when one of the men poked his revolver in her ribs.”

After emptying the tills, the bandits ordered bank president Guy Shearer to open the vault. The men then took out cash, bonds and an untold number of cashier checks before locking employees and bank customers in the vault.

The men sped away in an old Buick, heading south on Yakima Avenue.

Folks locked in the vault escaped by pressing a button on a safety device created for such events, Shearer told the Times.

A posse of businessmen led by Filer Marshal L.D. Allen and law enforcement officers led by Twin Falls County Sheriff Forrest Prater pursued the bandits but soon lost them. Fifteen-year-old Wayne Molsee, however, followed them until his car ran out of gas.

Molsee’s daughter, Carol Prentiss of Caldwell, told the Times-News on Wednesday that she remembers her father saying the bandits headed south toward Nevada.

Mychel Matthews

Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the Big Story Chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

