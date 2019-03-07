Editor’s note: This column first ran Aug. 28, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
Only three peaks in southern Idaho rise above 9,000 feet: Cache Peak, at 10,339 feet; Mount Independence, at 9,950 feet; and Mount Harrison, at 9,265 feet.
The peaks provide views of Utah and Nevada when the weather is clear. During winter though, the peaks, clustered in the Albion Range south of Burley, catch blizzards and many feet of snow.
In February 1945, Mount Harrison plucked an Army B-24 “Liberator” Bomber out of the sky, taking the lives of the nine men aboard.
The Liberator was flying to Mountain Home Air Force Base when it clipped the summit during a severe blizzard and quickly was covered by snow.
The crash site was spotted the next day by Lt. Harry Harris, flight B leader of the Twin Falls Civil Air Patrol, but blizzard conditions hampered recovery efforts for more than a week.
An Army ground crew came within several miles of the wreckage but couldn’t get closer in the bad weather and deep snow. Army equipment foundered in the drifts, and the crew had to spend the night in a ranger’s cabin before returning to Burley.
Then-Cassia County Sheriff Saul Clark recruited a group of experienced mountaineers several days later, but weather prevented their departure.
More than a week after the crash, the search party plowed through the snow on horseback to reach the wreckage near Horse Thief Lake, 200 feet below the summit.
The group recovered the bodies of the men and carried them off the mountain. The Army removed all traces of the crash after the snow melted the following summer.
Nearly 60 years later, Almo resident and history buff Arlo Lloyd and several descendants of the men killed honored the crew with a memorial plaque overlooking the crash site, just east of the Mount Harrison lookout.
Crew members killed in the crash were 2nd Lt. Clinton R. Madeley, of New Jersey; 2nd Lt. James P. Sanders, of Alabama; Flight Officer Frank J. Pryor, of Georgia; Flight Officer Stuart McMaster, of New York; Sgt. Don McClure, of Kentucky; Cpl. William Doyle, of Michigan; Cpl. William J. Little, of Pennsylvania; Cpl. Charles Tucker, of Kansas; and Cpl. George Ellet, of New York.
