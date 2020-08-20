Hidden History: Autointoxication killed Twin Falls' first 'first lady'

Twin Falls pioneer Fannie Hamilton, better known as Mrs. S.T. Hamilton, wife of Twin Falls’ first mayor, Sam Hamilton, died at 51 in her home on Seventh Avenue North.
Hamilton’s lethal ailment, according to the July 17, 1913, edition of the Twin Falls Weekly News, was “autointoxication’ from a buildup of poisons in the intestines.
The theory of autointoxication, touted by Charles A. Tyrrell in the 1890s and early 1900s, claimed that “the average colon is a fertile breeding ground for all kinds of poisonous germs,” and that disease is a result of “the retention of waste matters in the system.”
Tyrrell claimed to have the cure for autointoxication. His invention, the J.B.L. Cascade, amounted to a device that could deliver what one might call an enhanced enema.
“The only rational way to thoroughly cleanse the human sewer is by the flushing of the colon with purifying antiseptic water,” Tyrrell’s Hygienic Institute wrote, “and that the only logical method of administering it is by means of the J.B.L. CASCADE.”
J.B.L. stood for joy, beauty and life.
Proclaimed to be “the only perfect appliance for administering the internal bath,” Tyrrell’s treatment was said to cure headaches, insomnia, liver troubles, vertigo and appendicitis.
“Space does not permit further detail here,” a 1905 advertisement for Tyrrell’s best-selling medical device explained. But, apparently, the J.B.L. Cascade was an appliance that the patients would sit on.
“It is the only treatment that gives Instant Relief in cases of over-indulgence in eating or drinking,” the company advertised.
The American Medical Association discredited the device, saying it could be dangerous.
Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
