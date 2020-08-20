Hidden History: Autointoxication killed Twin Falls' first 'first lady'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls pioneer Fannie Hamilton, better known as Mrs. S.T. Hamilton, wife of Twin Falls’ first mayor, Sam Hamilton, died at 51 in her home on Seventh Avenue North.

Hamilton’s lethal ailment, according to the July 17, 1913, edition of the Twin Falls Weekly News, was “autointoxication’ from a buildup of poisons in the intestines.

The theory of autointoxication, touted by Charles A. Tyrrell in the 1890s and early 1900s, claimed that “the average colon is a fertile breeding ground for all kinds of poisonous germs,” and that disease is a result of “the retention of waste matters in the system.”

Tyrrell claimed to have the cure for autointoxication. His invention, the J.B.L. Cascade, amounted to a device that could deliver what one might call an enhanced enema.

“The only rational way to thoroughly cleanse the human sewer is by the flushing of the colon with purifying antiseptic water,” Tyrrell’s Hygienic Institute wrote, “and that the only logical method of administering it is by means of the J.B.L. CASCADE.”

J.B.L. stood for joy, beauty and life.