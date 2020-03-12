You are the owner of this article.
Hidden History: Appearance is everything
HIDDEN HISTORY



James Waters, Loren Warner, Charles Hill, Stuart Taylor, C.E. Potteer, Oren Stalker, George Sprague and Carl Hahn

Nurseryman James A. Waters demonstrates the size and strength of this 5-year-old tree in 1910 on Shoshone Street East near Second Avenue in Twin Falls. Also in the photo are Loren A. Warner, Charles Hill, Stuart Taylor, C.E. Potter, Oren Stalker, George Sprague and Mayor Carl Hahn.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO

Editor’s note: This column first ran Nov. 15, 2012, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

A town without trees is not a pretty sight.

Knowing that, investors in Twin Falls poured their efforts into making the young town an attractive, civilized place to live.

Early in 1905, just months after the town was platted and surveyed, nurseryman James A. Waters began planting trees. A lot of trees. In less than a year, some 4,000 saplings lined the streets of Twin Falls.

Twin Falls Investment Co. donated two blocks on the east side of Shoshone Street for a city park, which was also filled with trees.

Many of the shade trees were planted before irrigation water from the new Twin Falls canal system had reached the town. Water was hauled from Rock Creek and saplings were watered by hand.

By 1910, the city’s irrigation ditches were well-developed and the trees were thriving.

Celebrating the success of the town’s beautification efforts, Waters and several friends climbed one of his trees and posed for Twin Falls photographer Clarence E. Bisbee. The photo was taken in March 1910 in front of the ticket office of Pearcy-Tabor Co. on Shoshone Street East.

At the base of the 5-year-old tree stands Mayor Carl Hahn, a cashier at Twin Falls Bank and Trust, holding a sapling.

At the top of the tree are Waters, the owner of Twin Falls Nursery, and Loren Warner, a Twin Falls lawyer. Below Waters and Warner are Charles Hill and Stuart H. Taylor, owners of Hill and Taylor Real Estate.

The three men in the lower branches of the tree are George Sprague, Oren Stalker and C.E. Potter.

Stalker was the proprietor of Stalker’s Clothing House on Eighth Avenue North, and Sprague owned Irrigated Lands Co. and operated out of the Hotel Perrine, which can be seen in the background.



Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.



