Hidden History: Appearance is everything

Editor’s note: This column first ran Nov. 15, 2012, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
A town without trees is not a pretty sight.
Knowing that, investors in Twin Falls poured their efforts into making the young town an attractive, civilized place to live.
Early in 1905, just months after the town was platted and surveyed, nurseryman James A. Waters began planting trees. A lot of trees. In less than a year, some 4,000 saplings lined the streets of Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Investment Co. donated two blocks on the east side of Shoshone Street for a city park, which was also filled with trees.
Many of the shade trees were planted before irrigation water from the new Twin Falls canal system had reached the town. Water was hauled from Rock Creek and saplings were watered by hand.
By 1910, the city’s irrigation ditches were well-developed and the trees were thriving.
Celebrating the success of the town’s beautification efforts, Waters and several friends climbed one of his trees and posed for Twin Falls photographer Clarence E. Bisbee. The photo was taken in March 1910 in front of the ticket office of Pearcy-Tabor Co. on Shoshone Street East.
At the base of the 5-year-old tree stands Mayor Carl Hahn, a cashier at Twin Falls Bank and Trust, holding a sapling.
At the top of the tree are Waters, the owner of Twin Falls Nursery, and Loren Warner, a Twin Falls lawyer. Below Waters and Warner are Charles Hill and Stuart H. Taylor, owners of Hill and Taylor Real Estate.
The three men in the lower branches of the tree are George Sprague, Oren Stalker and C.E. Potter.
Stalker was the proprietor of Stalker’s Clothing House on Eighth Avenue North, and Sprague owned Irrigated Lands Co. and operated out of the Hotel Perrine, which can be seen in the background.
Mychel’s favorite Hidden History columns:
Hidden History: Tom Bell's Long Plunge
Editor’s note: This article first was published Dec. 6, 2012.
SHOSHONE CITY • Shoshone Falls on the Snake River long has been compared with Niagara Falls. But not until a small boat full of miners went over the falls in 1881 did the spot became a bona fide tourist attraction.
Gold was discovered in the Snake River Canyon in 1869. A mining camp called Shoshone City soon cropped up in the canyon above Shoshone Falls.
Charles Walgamott opened a tent hotel and restaurant on the north side of the river above the falls in 1876. A couple of years later, Irishman Thomas Bell built a cabin directly across the river.
In his book “Six Decades Back,” Walgamott called Bell a loner who sat in the doorway of his cabin and played his fiddle — when he wasn’t searching for gold.
Bell was a bit of a “Johnny-come-lately,” for he came to Shoshone Falls during the end of the gold rush to the Snake River, said Philip Homan, an associate professor at Idaho State University.
Bell would launch his little boat into the river at his cabin and cross the current to an island above Bridal Veil Falls, near the brink of Shoshone Falls. He would spend his days on his island gathering gold with a pick, shovel and rocker before venturing home each evening.
Upstream from Bell Island, as it later became known, 500 Chinese miners worked the river at Shoshone City.
In June 1881, Homan reports, several Chinese miners ran into Bell at Stricker Store, a trading post on the Old Oregon Trail south of present-day Hansen. The men asked Bell, known for his boating skills, to ferry them and their goods across the river to their camp on the north bank above the falls.
Bell agreed, but his attempt to cross the river in the overloaded boat would be his last.
“Whether he had become careless from tempting the waves so often, or whether he lost or broke an oar, will never be known,” wrote the Salt Lake Tribune in 1883. “But one thing is certain — that he and all the contents of the boat went over the falls, going down 200 feet and sinking to rise no more.”
Bell’s body was retrieved from the river, but the bodies of his passengers never were found.
Walgamott gathered Bell’s mining tools and fragments of his boat and placed them in Bell’s cabin as a memorial to the 37-year-old miner.
While Idaho’s “Niagara of the West” was not unknown to tourists before Bell’s untimely demise, “the death of Tom Bell gave Shoshone Falls an atmosphere of morbid fascination that made them Idaho’s first tourist attraction,” Homan said.
Hidden History: The Bucket of Blood Saloon
TWIN FALLS • Early residents fought hard on both sides of prohibition, long before the 18th Amendment.
City trustees canvassed the new village of Twin Falls, deciding residents wanted few saloons in town.
The Bucket of Blood saloon, one of the first establishments in town, was operated by George Bassett at the corner of Shoshone Street and Second Avenue East. The saloon was in the rear of a general store, owned by the Young family, that fronted Second Avenue.
The Bucket of Blood developed an early reputation.
“The saloon had four methods of parting an individual from his money,” wrote City Trustee S.T. Hamilton. “First, by the sale of liquid refreshments; second, by permitting him to sit in a poker game; third, by feeding him in the dining room; and fourth, by ‘rolling’ him in the corral at the alley extension.”
On April 28, 1905, Twin Falls city trustees met for the first time after the village incorporated. The first order of business was to set an exorbitant fee for liquor licenses, in hopes of discouraging saloon business.
Trustees fixed the annual price of a liquor license at $2,000 — equal to about $50,000 today — predicting it would drive saloons outside the city limits.
In addition, city trustees approved ordinances restricting saloon business:
- Saloons must close between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. weekdays and all day Sunday.
- No blinds or screens were permitted.
- No wine rooms were prohibited.
- Women were not allow to enter saloons between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Two days after the city meeting, Dan Kingsley, who operated the ferry at Shoshone Falls, got drunk and drowned in the Snake River, further fueling the prohibition debate.
Meanwhile, barkeepers held their ground, refusing to pay the new liquor license fee.
Bassett, R.W. Jones, Jack Cunningham, S.G. Hamburg, W.S. McQueen and R.W. Carter were charged with selling liquor without a license. Carter was tried first and was found guilty.
At the May meeting, trustees offered the other barkeepers resolution: pay $500 for the next three months while the validity of the liquor ordinance is tested. The five men paid the fee under protest.
Afterward, the men agreed to pay $500 quarterly instead of a $2,000 lump sum, which satisfied the court, according to the Twin Falls Weekly News.
Later, police officers raided the basement of the Bucket of Blood and confiscated all gambling devices, including gaming tables, cards and furnishings. They piled the items and several loads of sagebrush several blocks away. The pile went up in flames the next morning, according to Hamilton.
In 1906, a local chapter of the decades-old Women’s Christian Temperance Union was organized to create a “sober and pure world,” according to its publications, and momentum for prohibition increased.
The Twin Falls County Taxpayers’ League unsuccessfully tried to stop the movement, citing the loss of needed revenues from liquor licenses.
In November 1909, Twin Falls County voted to abolish liquor and saloons in the county closed by February 1910. In 1916, the entire state of Idaho went “dry.” The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified in January 1919 and took effect the following year.
Hidden History: The Mormon Trail
Seven paths led west in the 19th century: the Lewis and Clark Trail, the Santa Fe Trail, the Oregon-California Trail, the Mormon Trail, the Pony Express, the Transcontinental Telegraph and the Transcontinental Railroad.
Of the emigrant trails, the Mormon Trail was the longest.
After Joseph Smith, the founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was imprisoned in 1844 in Carthage, Ill., and was killed when a mob stormed the jailhouse, remaining church officials searched for a refuge in the western frontier, far away from criticism and persecution.
The church by then had gathered a large following in the United States, but an even larger group of coverts waited overseas.
“The Mormon Trail of those years stretched all the way from Liverpool to Salt Lake City, making it by far the longest of any trail west,” wrote Arthur King Peters in his book “Seven Trails West.”
In the 30 years between 1847 and 1877, 85,000 Mormons settled in the Salt Lake area. About 70,000 of those were Europeans, mainly from England and Wales.
The Mormon emigrant ship Amazon left the London dock in 1863 with Charles Dickens aboard to record the trip.
“I... had come aboard this emigrant ship to see what eight hundred Latter-day Saints were like,” Dickens wrote.
In 1847, Brigham Young declared the Salt Lake Valley as the new home to Mormons. In 1849, the Provisional State of Deseret — a large region around Utah extending north from Los Angeles and San Diego into Oregon, east into Wyoming and Colorado, and south into New Mexico and Arizona — was formed by the church.
Starting in 1850, Congress started whittling away at the proposed state and changed the territory’s name to Utah. But that didn’t stop the church from “colonizing” towns outside the area.
Oakley was one of these towns, settled by Mormons from the Grantsville, Utah, area in the early 1880s.
Hidden History: Perrine's 'Town House'
In 1883, I.B. Perrine settled in the Snake River Canyon near the Blue Lakes. He farmed hundreds of acres on both sides of the canyon.
A few years after founding Twin Falls in 1904, Perrine built his “town house” at Shoshone Street and Sixth Avenue North, kitty-corner from City Park.
The home faced the old Twin Falls High School, which later became O’Leary Junior High.
Perrine’s friend Bob McCollum lived behind him, at Shoshone Street and Seventh Avenue North. Their backyards joined at the alley.
Perrine’s house was replaced by the First Christian Church.
Hidden History: The Twin Falls American Legion Hall
TWIN FALLS | In 1919, the Magic Valley welcomed home hundreds who fought in World War I.
In April that year, 10,000 residents filled Shoshone Street, from City Park to the Twin Falls Depot, to greet 250 soldiers as they arrived by train, according to the Twin Falls Daily News.
Also that year, the American Legion was chartered as “a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness,” and a local post was endorsed. The legion, which evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of the Great War into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the U.S., was especially active during the 1920s.
Twin Falls built its American Legion Hall in 1926 in the 300 block of Hansen Street East, about a block and a half from City Park. The building is now owned by the city of Twin Falls and is used to house the city engineering department, and planning and zoning.
Hidden History: Opera in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS • Movie houses “are fast becoming almost as numerous as cigar stores or confectionery stands,” the Twin Falls News reported in 1907.
And by 1910, founding fathers thought the new village was ready for live opera.
I.B. Perrine invited a Mr. Grant, who managed the Salt Lake Theatrical Circuit, to check out the possibility of building a grand opera house in Twin Falls.
After assessing the situation, Grant told a group gathered in Perrine’s office that he believed the town “could support such an enterprise,” reported the Feb. 3, 1910, edition of the Twin Falls Weekly News.
A three-story opera house was to be built behind the Hotel Perrine, at Shoshone Street and Second Avenue West, for $150,000. The men planned to have the “splendid,” “fully modern” building finished by the following September.
The opera house never materialized, and the newspaper never mentioned it again.
Two years later, local talent performed The Mikado, a Japanese opera in two acts, at the Lyric Theater in Twin Falls.
Hidden History: Shoshone Falls Hotel Burns
The hotel at Shoshone Falls, a once-grand building that had fallen into disrepair, burned to the ground in 1915.
The two-story landmark, built in 1886, offered 22 guest rooms, outhouses and a splendid view of the falls. The hotel and land on the south side of the falls was owned by W.A. Clark, a senator from Montana.
After 30 years, the hotel had deteriorated to the point that management no longer rented its rooms. It was said that the hotel was being used for gambling and prostitution.
A dance was held the evening of Aug. 11 at John B. White’s pavilion next to the hotel. The fire was discovered in the wee hours of the next morning by the man who ran the Shoshone Falls ferry.
Twin Falls resident Ed Dufresne was asleep in the hotel and had to be roused by the ferry master, the Twin Falls Weekly Times reported.
Authorities presumed that a smoldering cigar started the fire, amid rumors that prominent women from Twin Falls burned down the house of ill repute.
Hidden History: Rock Creek Jim
In the Twin Falls Cemetery lies a headstone that reveals little about the man commonly known as Rock Creek Jim.
Jim Lewis was a Shoshoni chief, born in the Duck Valley area only a dozen years after white explorers first came through the region. He lived out much of his life in the Magic Valley before Idaho became a state.
Jim said he was 100 years old just before the time of his death in September 1924, as his headstone attests, but there’s no way to confirm or deny his claim.
Lulu Lough knew Jim and his family, and she recorded her childhood memories of him for Idaho’s territorial centennial celebration in 1963.
Jim “grew tired of the way of the Indian,” Lulu wrote, and tried most of his life “to emulate the white man’s way of living.”
He built a cabin at Rock Creek and lived there for years before moving to Whisky Slough, west of the Salmon Falls Creek.
When he became unhappy in his marriage, he burned down his cabin and left his wife behind, Lulu said. He rebuilt at Antelope Springs.
The springs went dry after about a year, so he packed his horses and moved to the foothills in Cedar Creek Valley, built a cabin and furnished it with a table and chairs, a cook stove and a bed.
Jim traveled to Duck Valley and found an Indian woman called Susie. The couple had three children before Susie died.
After she died, Jim tore down his cabin and “turned it around so that evil spirits couldn’t find the door,” Lulu said.
“Jim was a good neighbor and always reassured us when rumors of Indian uprisings drifted in,” she said.
Jim’s sister, Mary, would weave willow baskets for Lulu’s mother, and would take Lulu and her brother into the hills to dig what she called “joyic” bulbs. Mary taught the children how to eat red ants without getting bitten.
“They are as sour as the sourest pickle,” she said.
As was custom, Jim’s daughter Maggie, at 16, married the tribe’s medicine man, an old man known as Jack.
Members of the tribe would visit Jim on their way home from fishing along the Wood River. On one trip, 40 Indians with some 75 paint horses camped near Lulu’s home on Cedar Creek on their way to see their chief. Maggie and Jack accompanied the travelers.
Early the next morning, Lulu’s uncle, John, heard a shot and when he investigated, he was told Jack had killed himself.
John found Jack’s body with a string tied between his finger and the trigger, but there were no powder burns. Maggie had killed Jack, Lulu said.
Jim feared that Maggie would be killed in retaliation if she returned to Duck Valley, so he asked Lulu’s father to take her in. Maggie lived with Lulu’s family for a year before she remarried.
Jim gave the tribe “five steers and seven ponies each year to pay for the death of their medicine man,” Lulu said.
Rock Creek Jim died at the old Twin Falls Hospital. Soon after, the Seventy Niners Association, a group of old-timers who came to the area before 1880, donated a simple headstone to his grave.
Hidden History: Idaho Statehood, Not on a Holiday
On July 3, Idaho will celebrate 125 years of statehood.
President Benjamin Harrison had hoped to sign the state into existence on Independence Day, but some feared that such legislation — enacted on a holiday — wouldn’t be legal. So the president signed it on the day before, said Idaho historian Keith Petersen of Moscow.
“Everyone knew that statehood was going to come,” Petersen said. That day in 1890 was the culmination of a long effort by Congress and territorial legislators who spent the previous year “getting their ducks in a row.”
A much larger Idaho Territory — 25 percent larger than the state of Texas and encompassing all of present-day Montana and most of Wyoming — was created 27 years earlier, surrounded by much more excitement.
With the signing, came the first governor of the state, George Shoup of Salmon, and the first session of the Idaho State Legislature.
In 1890, the state’s population was more than 88,500 and was mostly rural. Only Boise and Montpelier had more than 1,000 residents. That summer, Boise’s population nearly doubled, from 2,300 to more than 4,000.
Few towns were in the Magic Valley back then. Only Albion, Almo, Elba and Oakley in Cassia County, and Rock Creek in what would later become Twin Falls County, existed south of the Snake River. The total population was a little more than 3,000.
Idaho’s first capitol building — finished when Idaho was still a territory — sat just east of today’s capitol on State Street in Boise. The current capital building was constructed between 1905 and 1920.
The Great Seal of the State of Idaho is the only state seal created by a woman. In 1891, Emma Edwards Green entered a contest to design a seal for the new state, and won a $100 prize from the Legislature.
The creation of Idaho closed the gap between the mostly contiguous eastern states and the three states on the Pacific coastline, finally fulfilling the country’s “sea to shining sea” dream.
Hidden History: The Worst Single Slaughter of American Indians
Editor’s note: This column first ran Oct. 31, 2013, in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com.
Nearly 153 years ago, the worst single slaughter of American Indians in U.S. history occurred along the Bear River just north of the Utah border.
Franklin is the oldest permanent settlement in Idaho and was settled in 1860 by 13 Mormon families. The area was also the winter home of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, led by Chief Sagwitch and War Chief Bear Hunter.
Friction between early settlers and the Shoshone developed and Utah Governor Frank Fuller asked the U.S. Secretary of War to provide a temporary regiment of mounted rangers to protect the settlers along the Utah-Idaho border.
Col. Patrick E. Connor — who was known for his belief that Indians were violent savages who needed to be destroyed at all costs — and his California Volunteers were ordered to Fort Douglas, Utah.
After an incident in which several settlers were killed, Connor sent a small infantry north from the fort with artillery and supply wagons. Four days later, Connor and his cavalry set out in deep snow and freezing temperatures to attack the winter camp the Shoshone called Boa Ogoi, 140 miles away.
As he left the fort, Connor promised to take no prisoners.
The group traveled at night to conceal their approach, but a white friend warned Sagwitch that Connor was coming in search of revenge.
Connor and 200 of his men arrived at the camp at 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 1863. Sagwitch expected Connor, but the camp was not ready to do battle, said his granddaughter Mae Parry.
“He thought that perhaps this military man was a wise and just man,” said Parry. “He thought the colonel would ask for the guilty men, whom he would immediately have handed over.”
But Connor didn’t ask any questions. His men began firing when the sun rose.
The Boa Ogoi camp sat in a protected ravine above the Bear River and was easily defended. But the well-armed military force was too much for the 400 or 500 Shoshoni.
Some jumped into the freezing river and drowned. Some swam to safety and joined other Shoshone bands.
But most — men, women and children — were killed.
Bear Hunter was tortured and eventually killed. Sagwitch escaped during the four-hour battle and survived.
A small number of children were spared and adopted by Mormon families.
In all, the Shoshone death toll is estimated at 350. Connor lost two dozen men.
Hidden History: Early Immigrant Jimmy Yamamoto
Jimmy Yamamoto lied to his boss that night in 1915 when he said he was tired and needed to rest.
Yamamoto, 18, had spent three years laboring on a Japanese ship while looking for a chance to slip undetected into the United States.
Under immigration laws at the time, he could not legally enter the U.S.
“I knew if I got caught, that was the end,” he told the Times-News 66 years later. “Immigration officials stood on the dock, making sure no Orientals left the ships.”
When his ship docked at Tacoma, Wash., that night, he saw his chance to escape a life of poverty and start anew in America.
Instead of going to his quarters to rest, Yamamoto, with no money and knowing little English, slid into the water and swam to a pier. Then, under the cover of darkness, he disappeared into the woods.
Yamamoto had planned his daring escape well; he carried in his pockets several valuable silk handkerchiefs he could easily sell for American money.
People “were pretty good to me,” he said, giving him food and asking no questions even though they suspected he was from a ship.
He made his way to Seattle, where he took the first job offered to him — in a salmon cannery.
Yamamoto worked numerous jobs over the next two years as he searched for a place to call home. He finally found that place on the Camas Prairie at Fairfield. Harry Geisler hired him to farm there in 1917.
Meanwhile, Matsuyo Kanno was born in Idaho Falls. Her Issei parents, Yuki and Heiji Kanno, left Japan for Hawaii in the 1890s after their marriage.
Yamamoto and Matsuyo, who took the name “Mary,” were married in 1931. Yamamoto purchased property in 1941 and began farming for himself.
In December that year, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. One of eight Kanno sisters, who lived on the West Coast, had to sell her fine furniture and move to an inland Japanese internment camp.
The Yamamotos were spared that fate.
Eventually, Congress passed legislation allowing people of Japanese birth to become U.S. citizens and Yamamoto became a citizen in 1953. He retired from farming in 1966 and the couple moved to Gooding. Yamamoto died in 1991.
Yamamoto was called “James” only in his obituary. His Japanese name is not known.
Hidden History: The Mummy of 'John Wilkes Booth'
Editor’s note: This column ran October 11, 2012, in the Times-News.
History is full of myths and conspiracy theories — and one of these myths pulled into town on the rails and never left.
Shakespearean actor and Confederate secret agent John Wilkes Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln in 1865 at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.
Most historians — but not all — agree that Booth was tracked down and killed in a barn in Virginia nearly two weeks later. Booth’s body was buried in Green Mount Cemetery in Baltimore.
Others say that government agents killed the wrong man in Garrett’s barn.
Rumors of his escape from the barn began to circulate even before Booth’s body was cold. Some say the body was hastily buried to cover up the government’s mistake.
Nearly 40 years later, a man claiming to be John Wilkes Booth committed suicide in Enid, Okla.
“This isn’t the story you’ll find in textbooks,” said Valerie Bowen, director of the Cassia County Historical Museum in Burley.
The man claiming to be Booth turned out to be a drifter who called himself David E. George. George bore a striking resemblance to Booth, and could spout Shakespeare at the drop of a hat.
Some folks in Enid took George’s confession seriously. An undertaker embalmed the body, fully expecting that someone from the government or Booth’s family would claim it.
But the body — which eventually became mummified — remained unclaimed until an old friend came for it.
The friend, Finis L. Bates, had heard George’s story before. Twenty years after Lincoln’s assassination, George (who then went by the name John St. Helen) was ill and thought that he would soon be dead. George confessed to Bates, who was a lawyer.
After George recovered, Bates notified the government of St. Helen’s confession, but no one seemed interested.
After hearing of George’s suicide and mummification, Bates asked a judge in Oklahoma for the body. The judge agreed, thinking that Bates would give his friend a decent burial.
Instead, Bates wrote a book called “The Escape and Suicide of John Wilkes Booth — Written for the Correction of History” and put the mummy on tour. They say that the mummy made more money on tour than John Wilkes Booth ever did as an actor.
Eventually, the mummy — affectionately known as “John” — was leased to William Evans, the “Carnival King of the Southwest.” Evans paid a $40,000 bond, plus a fee of more than $2,000 a year, to display John what he called the greatest freak-animal show in the country.
After a train wreck destroyed his carnival business, Evans traveled from town to town in a luxury Pullman rail car, charging folks a fee to see the mummified body of “John Wilkes Booth” in a coffin.
Evans later retired, and moved John and the Pullman car to a small potato farm in Declo. He eventually left town with the mummy, but Evans left the Pullman car where it sat.
Evans’ Pullman car “has come a long way,” said Bowen. Since it was sold, the rail car has been used as a barber shop, a residence and a pig pen.
The rail car was moved from Declo to the Cassia County Historical Museum in Burley a few decades ago, where it was cleaned up and remains on display.
“It’s not the plush private car it used to be,” said Bowen, “but it’s not a pig pen anymore.”
The mummy was last seen publicly in 1976, before it was sold to a private collector.
Hidden History: Twin Falls' 1st Baseball Team, the Irrigatiors
Soon after the town was formed, men started batting balls.
Twin Falls’ first baseball team formed in March 1905 and practiced on Main Street — which in 1908 became Main Avenue — in front of civil engineer John E. Hayes’ cigar store. Hayes managed the team and his Liberal Cigar Store became known as “Base Ball Headquarters.”
Paul Bickel, engineer of the Twin Falls Land and Water Co., took pity on the team, known as the Irrigators, and donated land west of East Five Points for a ballpark.
The Irrigators, in their first game, defeated the team from Albion, the county seat.
Soon every town in the area had a team, including the Filer Rattlers and the Burley Ditch Diggers.
The team soon built the Twin Falls Athletic Park in the 500 block of Second Avenue South, where Latham Motors used to do business.
Baseball great Ty Cobb, whose brother lived in Twin Falls, came to town often. Cobb hosted a well-attended exhibition game Nov. 9, 1915, between of American League All-Stars and a team from the National League at ballpark.
Twin Falls’ team went professional in 1925 as the Bruins, a minor league ball club playing in the Utah-Idaho League. The team disbanded in 1929.
Ten years later, the Twin Falls Cowboys organized and joined the Pioneer League. A new ballpark was bult on the northeast corner of Harmon Park and was used by the Cowboys until 1971. The ballpark was demolished in 1974.
Hidden History: From the Notebook of John E. Hayes
Surveyor John E. Hayes measured and recorded much of the Magic Valley terrain, including canals, roads and townsites, beginning in December 1902 with the area known as the Cedars.
In August 1905, Hayes noted as few observations in his survey book:
- In April 1904, the Twin Falls area was a sage brush-covered desert with no water and no vegetation except early spring range grass around the sage brush.
- The survey for the Milner Dam in Snake River began in late December 1902.
- Construction of the dam began in March 1903.
- Water was first delivered to the South Side tract on March 1, 1905.
- The project was financed by the Twin Falls Land & Water Co. Its members were Stanley B. Milner, Peter Kimberly and Frank H. Buhl. Paul S.A. Bickel was chief engineer.
- Sale of land was contracted by the Twin Falls Investment Co. with C.B. Hurtt, president; Walter Filer, general manager; I.B. Perrine, vice president and promotion agent; and Robert McCollum, secretary.
- Cost of land to settlers was $25.50 per acre including water rights, with 10-year payment. (Not an acre of land reverted to the company because of failure to pay principal and interest. Many owners paid total cost of land, water and temporary buildings with proceeds from the first crop harvested.)
- The Twin Falls Townsite survey was started April 27, 1904.
- Plat was filed for title on May 12, 1904.
- The first newspaper, the Twin Falls News, was published on Oct. 28, 1904.
- Twin Falls Townsite Co. set aside two blocks for schools in 1904.
- The First National Bank was established in October 1904.
- The first bridge across the Snake River was at Milner in February 1903
- The first post office was at the H.O. Milner lumber yard, September 1904.
- The first train stop in Twin Falls came on Aug. 7, 1905.
- One hundred children attended the Sage Brush Christmas tree celebration held in the new school house, on Dec. 25, 1904.
Hidden History: The Legendary Black Buckaroo
Editor’s note: This column first ran in the Times-News on May 2, 2013, and is included in Matthews’ book, “Hidden History of the Magic Valley.”
Headstones can be deceiving.
Southern Idaho’s legendary black cowboy, Henry Harris, was said to have been conceived in slavery and born in freedom. The official date of his birth is Dec. 15, 1865, seven months after the Civil War ended.
But Harris’ headstone in the Twin Falls Cemetery says he was born in 1868.
According to Harris’ biographer, Les Sweeney, he simply refused to accept his real age. Harris was 71 — or maybe older — when he died in 1937.
The headstone describes Harris as a “pioneer cowboy.” That doesn’t even come close to describing Harris’ remarkable life, Sweeney said.
Harris’ parents were former slaves living in Texas. Harris was born a free man, and was somewhat educated.
Harris was still young when he went to work as a servant for Texas cattleman John Sparks, who later became the governor of Nevada. Sparks took Harris with him in 1884 when he moved to Nevada from Texas.
Sparks and John Tinnen, another cattleman from Texas, put together a cattle empire that spread from Wells, Nev., to Utah, and into southern Idaho. According to Sweeney, the Sparks and Tinnen herd numbered between 50,000 and 70,000 head of cattle.
Harris graduated from house boy to cow puncher. He soon became a wagon boss and foreman of the Boar’s Nest, Middle Stack, and Vineyard ranches just south of the Idaho border.
Harris was a living legend, Sweeney said. Black cowboys were not common in Nevada and Idaho in those days, but a black man who was a ranch boss over white cowboys was unheard of.
In 1894, he acquired 160 acres of land southwest of present-day Salmon Falls Reservoir. In 1930, Harris bought another 35 acres near Rogerson.
The cattle ranches changed hands many times over the decades, but Harris remained loyal to his vocation until his death.
Nora Bowman, wife of Utah Construction Co. superintendent Archie Bowman, wrote about Harris’ death in her book “Only the Mountains Remain.”
“He knew we all liked and respected him and that he was welcome wherever he went,” Bowman wrote.
Harris was inducted into the Buckaroo Hall of Fame in 2008 in Winnemucca, Nev., and the National Cowboys of Color Hall of Fame in 2009 in Fort Worth.
Hidden History: Moving the Boone House
It was quite a sight — the ultimate mobile home.
The historic Boone House had narrowly escaped a wrecking ball before it rolled down Blue Lakes Boulevard.
The Boone family, in 1918, built the two-story rock home on their farm, which bordered the Snake River Canyon rim, north of Pole Line Road.
Oren and Juliet Boone sold the farm in 1986 to developers for the Magic Valley Mall, but Juliet retained ownership of the house until her death in 1992.
Mall developers spent several years trying to give the house away. But there were strings attached.
Moving costs were estimated at $50,000, depending on how far the house had to go. And the mall threatened to attach a $1,000 penalty for every day it sat beyond the 30-day deadline.
The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce proposed to move the house to the Buzz Langdon Visitor Center across Blue Lakes. Jerome County Historical Society proposed to move the house across the Perrine Bridge to its Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum (IFARM) near Interstate 84. But neither could round up the money — or figure out how to move it.
The house had to go, mall representatives said. It was in the way of a future strip mall at the northeast corner of Blue Lakes and Pole Line.
The wrecking ball was scheduled to swing on March 18, 1994.
Finally, contractor J.C. Anderson decided he was up to the challenge.
“I probably wouldn’t do it again,” he said Wednesday, while standing in the dining room of his nearly century-old home south of Twin Falls.
Anderson and a buddy with a house-moving truck spent 30 days raising the house six feet above its foundation to get I beams under it. The men held its rock walls together with cable and secured its porch posts in cement.
He estimates the home and truck together weighed 250 tons. It stood roughly 45 feet tall and 45 feet wide.
At 5 a.m. on April 13, the house started its five-mile creep south on Blue Lakes. It came to a stop near its destination 18 hours later.
But during those 18 hours on the road, the move disrupted nearly the entire town. Power to homes and businesses east and west of Blue Lakes was shut off as the house passed. Bickel Elementary students got out of school to watch. Even those unaffected by the move gathered in awe.
Anderson cut electricity to traffic lights and swung light poles out of the way, removed overhead traffic signs, trimmed tree branches and cleared obstacles at the railroad crossing south of Kimberly Road.
But the worst nightmare, he said, was climbing the hill at the south bank of the Rock Creek crossing. It took two trucks to pull the load, then one of the trucks twisted a driveline.
Anderson still shakes his head in amazement that the house didn’t end up in Rock Creek.
Hidden History: The 'Great Commoner' and Twin Falls Convert
Three-time presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan was a “Twin Falls convert,” the Twin Falls News said in 1907.
Bryan, a friend of Twin Falls founder I.B. Perrine, visited the valley numerous times — and even purchased land in Jerome.
In September 1907, 10 years after his first trip to Perrine’s Blue Lakes Ranch, Bryan returned to see his old friend.
“He fished and hunted and boated and climbed over the rocks without a thought of the trials and triumphs of the past or of those to come,” the paper wrote.
Bryan, known as the “Great Commoner,” was the most sought-after orator of his time. During his visit, he spoke to hundreds of folks from an improvised stand in the court of the Hotel Perrine, on the west corner of Shoshone Avenue and Main Street, as the streets were then named.
Twin Falls warmly greeted Bryan. The court and the veranda were crowded and Main Street was packed with people for two blocks. The windows of all nearby buildings were filled with spectators.
“Mr. Bryan felt at home, and he said so,” the paper continued. “He was treated like one of the family, as it were, and it pleased him to be so considered.”
His remarks, the paper said, were filled “with delicious bits of humor.” Bryan also waxed with political correctness.
“In no other country were women treated with the consideration which they receive in North America,” he told the crowd.
And this, the paper asserted “was the best proof of our advanced civilization.”
The former Nebraska congressman unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. presidency three times — in 1896, 1900 and 1908. Bryan, a Democrat, was named Secretary of State under President Woodrow Wilson in 1913.
He is best remembered for opposing famed attorney Clarence Darrow in the so-called Scopes Monkey Trial of 1925. An anti-evolutionist convinced that Darwinism undermined morality, Bryan represented the prosecution in a trumped up case against science teacher John Scopes. Scopes volunteered to stand trial in what was the ACLU’s challenge of Tennessee’s Butler Law, forbidding the teaching of evolution in public schools.
Bryan won the case for Tennessee, but the trial was a difficult one for the 65-year-old man. He died in his sleep five days after Scopes was found guilty. Two years later, the verdict was overturned on a technicality.
Bryan was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Hidden History: Almo Massacre: Fact or Fiction?
Editor’s note: This column ran Oct. 30, 2013, as a blog on Magicvalley.com.
According to locals, Northern Shoshoni warriors under Chief Pocatello attacked a wagon train in 1861 and killed nearly 300 westbound settlers near Almo. There’s a monument honoring those killed in the massacre next to the Almo schoolhouse on Main Street.
Most historians dismiss the so-called massacre, saying it never happened. Some have called for the removal of the monument, which was erected more than 75 years ago by the “Sons and Daughters of Idaho Pioneers.”
Other historians are more forgiving, saying several small skirmishes happened in the 1850s and 1860s, which, over time, have melded into one in the collective memory of the town.
Almo is a town lost in time. And that’s the way the residents like it.
It’s a very old town — the Almo store rivals James Bascom’s store (now known as the Stricker Store) at the Rock Creek Station south of Hansen as being the first trading post in the Magic Valley.
Charlie Walgamott, Lucy Stricker’s brother, wrote the first published account in 1925 — almost 65 years after the massacre. In his book “Reminiscences of Early Days,” Walgamott claims that he visited the battleground in 1875 and saw evidence of the battle “marked plainly by trenches thrown up under each wagon as they were arranged in circles.”
Walgamott also gave the name of a man — W.M.E. Johnston, then living in Twin Falls — who had “confirmed” the massacre. Johnston was 14 and lived in North Ogden, Utah, when the massacre happened, Walgamott said.
Johnston claimed that a man and a woman had escaped the battle and had made their way to Brigham City, Utah, looking for help.
Brigham D. Madsen, a former University of Utah historian, discredits Walgamott’s story in his paper “The ‘Almo Massacre’ Revisited.”
If there had been a massacre, it would have been reported in the Sacramento and San Francisco newspapers, “which kept careful track of Native American massacres along the California Trail,” Madsen said.
“When even the slightest Native American disturbance along the road received immediate notice from these various western newspapers,” he said, “the lack of any reference to an affair at Almo Creek can only mean that there was no ‘Almo Massacre.’” Madsen claimed the Almo Creek Massacre monument was the brainchild of Byrd Trego, publisher of the Blackfoot Daily Bulletin.
Trego thought the erection of the monument in 1938 would help his crusade to make the City of Rocks a national monument, Madsen said. The monument perpetuates a lie, he said; he recommended replacing it with a monument to Chief Pocatello.
Fat chance.
Whether the Almo Creek Massacre happened or not, the legend is thoroughly entrenched in the soul of the little village.
Hidden History: Convicted murderer Douglas Van Vlack looked before he leaped
Love went awry when two young Tacoma, Washington, neighbors secretly wed in 1933.
Twenty-year-old Mildred Hook’s new husband, Douglas Van Vlack, 29, was politely described as a “misanthrope” and Hook knew her parents would not approve of their union.
Their rocky marriage ended two years later, after many months of Van Vlack’s unemployment, heavy drinking and spousal abuse.
Van Vlack stalked his ex-wife for two months and, in November 1935, abducted Hook at gunpoint, forcing her into his slate-gray 1931 Ford Model A coupe with Washington license plates.
Tacoma police sent out an alert across the West.
On Nov. 24, 1935, the two stayed in Boise, then left the next morning for Salt Lake City. That afternoon, state patrolman Fontaine Cooper and Twin Falls Sheriff’s Deputy Henry Givens saw Van Vlack’s eastbound coupe on U.S. Highway 30, just east of Buhl.
Cooper, 34, of Lava Hot Springs, pulled over the car and the officers approached the driver. When confronted, Van Vlack shot Cooper in the left eye, killing him instantly. Van Vlack then shot Givens, 45, three times.
Eyewitness Cliff Hammond, a Buhl farmer, watched in his rearview mirror while Van Vlack — with his ex-wife in tow — left the scene in his car. Hammond returned in his truck to find one man dead and the other critically wounded.
Hammond took Givens to the Twin Falls County Hospital and telephoned Sheriff Edwin F. Prater.
Prater sent out his posse.
Meanwhile, Van Vlack abandoned his car in a dry irrigation canal on the Salmon Tract near Berger.
On the morning of Nov. 25, the sheriff’s posse found Van Vlack, alone, trying to stay warm in a borrow pit on U.S. Highway 93, 2 miles north of Hollister. Carl Groth, an employee of the Idaho Evening Times — a predecessor of the Times-News — disarmed the fugitive and held him at gunpoint until the Prater arrived.
Hook’s body was later found stuffed in a culvert, hidden by sagebrush. Givens later died of his wounds. A Twin Falls jury convicted Van Vlack of Hook’s murder and sentenced him to die by hanging. Five hours before he was to hang on Dec. 9, 1937, Van Vlack slipped out of his cell and shimmied 32 feet up onto a beam in the Idaho State Penitentiary.
“I have a right to choose the way I die,” the Boise Capital News quoted Van Vlack as saying before he nosedived into the concrete floor. He didn’t die immediately and Warden William H. Gess still contemplated hanging Van Vlack.
Prison physician George H. Wahle, however, pronounced the misanthrope dead from his fall a half-hour after his scheduled execution time.
Hidden History: Charles J. Walker, Twin Falls County coroner
Charles J. Walker’s death, his unmarked grave was among the loneliest in the Twin Falls Cemetery.
“I had no idea he was here,” said Larry Johnson, a great-grandson of one of Walker’s brothers.
“My cousin was doing this research and he called to tell me we have a relative buried here,” Johnson said Tuesday. “I told him, no. My wife had family here, but I didn’t.”
Walker was born in Wellington, Kansas, but lived in Jacksonville, Florida, before moving here in 1909; Johnson grew up in Georgia but moved here in 1996 from Ohio.
Searching the Polk city directories for Walker’s name, Johnson found his great-great-uncle listed as the Twin Falls County coroner in the early 1910s, soon after the county was split from Cassia County.
Further research showed that Walker had been an undertaker in Florida prior to moving to Twin Falls. He also worked for Twin Falls undertaker and coroner H.E. Hunt before purchasing Hunt’s business.
“He became the county coroner by default,” Johnson said. “But he was elected for his next term.”
Walker never lived to see his third term. An article in the Jan. 16, 1912, edition of the Twin Falls Times said the well-known undertaker had succumbed to an old wound and died at the age of 35, leaving his wife, Mary, and an infant daughter.
An old brain injury Walker received in a scuffle had flared and created an abscess, killing him within a week, Johnson said. Mary packed up their daughter, Charlotte, and moved home to Pittsburgh.
Walker was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Knights of Pythias, Modern Woodman of America and the Fraternal Order of Moose.
Johnson, whose middle name is also Charles, purchased and installed a headstone for his great-great-uncle’s grave. He said no one knows what the “J” in Walker’s name stands for.
Hidden History: The tragic tale of Lew and Ella Newton
Editor’s note: This column first ran March 28, 2013, in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com.
Lew Newton tossed around a lot of bones in his trade, but it would be his own bones that would give a name to a distinct butte east of Twin Falls.
Newton was a butcher from Nevada. Sometime around 1880, he came to Idaho and met Ella O’Neil in the mining town of Atlanta.
Newton married Ella — who was said to be a refined and possibly wealthy woman — and the two moved to the Wood River Valley. Newton opened a butcher shop, and Ella ran a restaurant and lodge.
Money was plentiful in the local mining camps, and gambling was a common pastime. It wasn’t long before Newton joined the others at the poker tables.
Newton soon gave up his butcher shop to become a professional gambler. He left his wife at home in Bellevue and moved to the new railroad town of Shoshone.
Ella became destitute and was forced to pawn some of her jewelry to make ends meet. In January 1883, the Newton home burned down. Ella died in the fire.
According to newspaper reports, shots were heard in the house moments before the fire began. It was speculated that Ella committed suicide or that she was murdered for her jewelry.
Newton was devastated by his wife’s death. After Ella’s funeral, Newton returned, penniless, to Shoshone.
In Shoshone, Newton heard that a $50 reward had been offered for the return of a large herd of mules stolen from a local freight company.
Meanwhile, a gang of horse thieves had taken up residence in Devil’s Corral, a rugged canyon area on the north side of the Snake River a few miles upstream from Shoshone Falls.
Newton assumed that the outlaws at Devil’s Corral had the missing mules. Determined to earn the reward money, he borrowed a horse and saddle, and rode off in search of the herd.
He never returned.
A year later, a man’s remains were discovered on a butte five miles east of Devil’s Corral. The man had been shot through the chest and buried in a shallow grave. Coyotes had scattered his remains over the hillside.
The last letter Ella Newton wrote to her husband was discovered in the man’s pocket, and the area would become known as Skeleton Butte.
Hidden History: Chalk Cut, an Elmore County railroad signboard
Scott Truax wanted to take his wife, Yelena, on a drive out of Twin Falls, so he pulled up a Google map and searched for a place that was new to both of them.
Northwest of Hammett, he noticed an area on the map called “Chalk Cut.” Curious, Truax and his wife headed out to find it.
But when they arrived, they found nothing but double railroad tracks between U.S. 30 and Interstate 84.
Not even the Elmore County Historical Society knew what Chalk Cut is — or was.
“So how would Google even know about it?” Truax asked.
After a little research, the Times-News found 83-year-old history writer John Hiler of Mountain Home. Hiler comes from a long line of Union Pacific locomotive engineers.
Chalk Cut was never a town and likely wasn’t even a railroad siding, said Hiler, who grew up about a dozen miles east of there in Glenns Ferry.
“Chalk Cut was a ‘signboard,’” he said.
Back in the days when towns were few and far between, railroads marked specific locations along the tracks — similar to mileposts along the interstate now, he said.
The Chalk Cut signboard was named for a small section of the Oregon Short Line railroad between Hammett and Mountain Home. The railroad bed there was carved in 1883 from a ledge of chalk — a form of limestone — exposing its white interior.
Truax has “adopted” Chalk Cut and set up a Facebook page for the “town,” jokingly proclaiming himself mayor.
Hidden History: The Idaho Department Store, Magic Valley's Disneyland
When farmers were short on cash but needed school clothes for their children, they’d milk old Bossie, gather eggs from the hen house and head to town.
They knew they could barter for anything they needed at the Idaho Department Store at the west corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street.
The department store, also known as the I.D., was built in 1905 by brothers O.H. and Harry Allen of Boise. Then known as Allen Mercantile, the red-brick store carried clothing and dry goods on the first floor and sold groceries in the basement. The second story housed offices and residences.
Customers would bring their goods to the side entrance that went to the basement where they received store credit. They would then turn in their grocery list and wait at the front of the store with other customers as clerks gathered their orders.
Such stores were where people met to share news, Twin Falls Mayor S.T. Hamilton reminisced in a short story detailing the town’s beginnings.
Before the Allen brothers came to Twin Falls, the west corner at Hansen Street and Main Avenue was the site of the town’s first drug store, owned by E.B. Williams, Hamilton wrote. Afterward, Williams moved into a residence on the second story of Allen Mercantile.
Due to a “clerical error,” Hamilton wrote, the brothers changed the store’s name to the Idaho Department Store in 1908.
The second story of the building was also used by the Knights of Pythias, the Grand Army of the Republic and the Knights of Columbus. In addition, Twin Falls County commissioners John Hansen, L.E. Salladay and George Crocker met there until the county courthouse was finished in 1911.
Many still remember riding in the I.D.’s elevator and weighing themselves on the big white scale as they waited for the elevator doors to slide open. Some even remember the store’s X-ray machine that customers used to see the bones in their feet as they tried on shoes.
The store also featured a mezzanine where the cashiers handled customers’ money — which was transported back and forth in canisters on wires, a forerunner of the pneumatic tubes used at bank drive-thrus today.
Some still remember the store as the Disneyland of the Magic Valley.
The building, which until recently housed the Idaho Youth Ranch Thrift Store, is slated for demolition.
Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.
