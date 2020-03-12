Hidden History: Appearance is everything

Editor’s note: This column first ran Nov. 15, 2012, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

A town without trees is not a pretty sight.

Knowing that, investors in Twin Falls poured their efforts into making the young town an attractive, civilized place to live.

Early in 1905, just months after the town was platted and surveyed, nurseryman James A. Waters began planting trees. A lot of trees. In less than a year, some 4,000 saplings lined the streets of Twin Falls.

Twin Falls Investment Co. donated two blocks on the east side of Shoshone Street for a city park, which was also filled with trees.

Many of the shade trees were planted before irrigation water from the new Twin Falls canal system had reached the town. Water was hauled from Rock Creek and saplings were watered by hand.

By 1910, the city’s irrigation ditches were well-developed and the trees were thriving.

Celebrating the success of the town’s beautification efforts, Waters and several friends climbed one of his trees and posed for Twin Falls photographer Clarence E. Bisbee. The photo was taken in March 1910 in front of the ticket office of Pearcy-Tabor Co. on Shoshone Street East.