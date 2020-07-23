Hidden History: Anna Daly, Buhl’s first elected woman school trustee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: This column first ran Nov. 13, 2014.

BUHL — Anna Daly was the first woman elected to the Buhl School Board. She also was the first trustee to lose the position before taking office.

In the Sept. 5, 1933, school trustee election, two incumbents, H. G. Schaefer and W.R. Hatfield, filed for re-election. Grant Miller and Anna Daly, wife of E.J. Daly, also filed as candidates.

Hatfield was considered a shoo-in. In his 12 years on the board, the school district’s indebtedness had been slashed from $384,000 to $110,000. The district, at the beginning of the 1933-34 school year, had cash reserves of $28,000, according to the Buhl Herald.

Schaefer, who had been in office only two years, hoped to be re-elected by claiming to have supported Hatfield’s efforts.

On election day, voters cast 210 votes to re-elect Hatfield but snubbed Schaefer, who had received 171 votes. Miller received 166 votes.

Daly received a stunning 190 votes that day, announced the Buhl Herald, beating Schaefer, Miller and write-in candidate Mrs. L.G. Lacy for the trustee position.

A week later, the Herald declared the school election to be a “fluke.”