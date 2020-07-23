Hidden History: Anna Daly, Buhl’s first elected woman school trustee

Editor’s note: This column first ran Nov. 13, 2014.
BUHL — Anna Daly was the first woman elected to the Buhl School Board. She also was the first trustee to lose the position before taking office.
In the Sept. 5, 1933, school trustee election, two incumbents, H. G. Schaefer and W.R. Hatfield, filed for re-election. Grant Miller and Anna Daly, wife of E.J. Daly, also filed as candidates.
Hatfield was considered a shoo-in. In his 12 years on the board, the school district’s indebtedness had been slashed from $384,000 to $110,000. The district, at the beginning of the 1933-34 school year, had cash reserves of $28,000, according to the Buhl Herald.
Schaefer, who had been in office only two years, hoped to be re-elected by claiming to have supported Hatfield’s efforts.
On election day, voters cast 210 votes to re-elect Hatfield but snubbed Schaefer, who had received 171 votes. Miller received 166 votes.
Daly received a stunning 190 votes that day, announced the Buhl Herald, beating Schaefer, Miller and write-in candidate Mrs. L.G. Lacy for the trustee position.
A week later, the Herald declared the school election to be a “fluke.”
At the time, Idaho law required a majority vote in school elections. Votes for Daly — 48 percent of the 397 votes cast — came just nine votes shy of a majority. The school board and Maude Kleinkopf, Twin Falls County school superintendent, determined that Daly’s election was not valid.
Kleinkopf refused to appoint a replacement, saying she was not confident of the legal stipulations for the appointment. Idaho State Attorney General Bert Miller, however, said the decision was Kleinkopf’s.
Kleinkopf then surprised voters by naming local jeweler Harry Wilson to fill the position. It was another 40 years before another woman was elected to the Buhl School Board. Theda McManaman was elected in May 1973.
Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.
