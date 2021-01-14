Hidden History: Albion, home of 1 of Idaho's 2 normal schools

About a decade after the Albion State Normal School got its start, the college’s newspaper, the Normal Mirror, took a stab at telling the history of the Marsh Creek Basin.

The article, written by Josie Eschbach in 1905, described the early Cassia County seat and its 35-year history, two years before the west end of the county was carved away to make Twin Falls County.

The article was reprinted in the Twin Falls Weekly News in its Nov. 3, 1905, edition.

Although the town of Albion wasn’t founded until 1879, early residents knew the valley northeast of Mount Harrison as the Marsh Creek Basin. The valley was walled off from the Oregon and California trails by the Cotterel Mountains.

Before 1870, few settlers called the area around Mount Harrison home, only “a few stock ranches at Willow Creek (on the west slope of Harrison) and a log cabin at Elba called the Dairy ranch,” Eschbach wrote.

But the rerouting of traffic from Utah opened up Marsh Creek for settlement.