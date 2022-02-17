Hidden History: A twist on an old wives' tale

A San Francisco detective agency in 1918 looked into a secret instrument that promised to be valuable in the apprehension of criminals.

The device, created by a chemist, was said to be 90% accurate in determining the gender of chicks in an incubator, according to the May 7, 1918, edition of the Twin Falls Daily Times.

The device was similarly tested in a butcher shop to indicate the gender of the bovine a slice of beef was cut from, the article says.

And, yes, the device was also used to determine the sex of unborn babies decades before ultrasound technology became the standard for such pursuits.

The device works on any living — or dead — organism, the article says. Even law enforcement agencies hoped to use the instrument to identify the gender of a culprit by the blood left behind after a crime.

“The instrument consists of a globe of secret composition suspended by a silken fiber,” the article says. “In applying the device, the globe is suspended above the subject.

“If the organism is male, it swings in a circle. If the subject is female, the globe swings back and forth like the pendulum of a clock.”

That’s exactly the opposite of what the old wives’ tale claims today.

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0