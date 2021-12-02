Hidden History: A Rose by any other name

Men donned powerful-sounding monikers a century ago. The most famous of the Magic Valley’s founding fathers, Ira Burton Perrine, went by Burt — short for his mother’s maiden name — and by his initials, I.B.

Another powerful man, one in Perrine’s cohort, had too many initials.

Paul S. A. Bickel was the chief engineer on the irrigation projects that diverted water from the Snake River at Milner to reclaim the desert lands of south-central Idaho. An internet search revealed no clue to the names behind Bickel’s middle initials.

Some of the most popular men’s names from the past — such as Robert and George — have recently fallen in ranking but are not as cringeworthy as some women’s names of the past. Robert, the No. 1 and No. 2 name for men for most of the 20th century, fell to No. 80 in 2020.

Women’s given names in the past, admittedly, were rarely acknowledged in polite society.

Married women were commonly known only by their husbands’ names. To wit, Anna Petersen married Rock Creek merchant John Hansen and became Mrs. John Hansen, and Mary Youngs became Mrs. Arthur Norton when she married that southern Idaho cattleman.

Modern society, however, has judged many pioneer women’s names harshly — pushing some names to extinction. Where are the Mabels, Purdettes, Loises, Gertrudes, Arvillas, Berthas, Bernices and Aftons of today?

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

